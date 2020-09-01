More Culture:

September 01, 2020

Pat's, Geno's selling Budweiser-infused cheesesteaks in September

Shift workers on Labor Day can get them free by participating in social media promotion

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to combine beer and a cheesesteak in one solid meal, you'll get your chance to find out this month. Pat's King of Steaks and Geno's have teamed up for a Budweiser-infused cheesesteak promotion in September.

Pat's King of Steaks and Geno's Steaks are generally considered rivals in the world of Philly cheesesteaks, but this month they'll be united by Budweiser.

The two South Philly staples will be giving away free Budweiser-infused cheesesteaks to people working Labor Day shifts on Sept. 7.

"This year has been an undeniably tough one, particularly for hourly workers. That’s why Budweiser is partnering with Philly cheesesteak royalty, and rivals, Pat’s and Geno’s to give away free limited edition cheesesteaks to shift workers in Philadelphia on Labor Day," the beer company said in a statement.

What is a Budweiser-infused cheesesteak, you may ask?

Pat's will be mixing Budweiser beer and crispy bacon into its cheese sauce, while Geno's will marinate its steaks in Budweiser prior to grilling it.

Those who wish to receive free cheesesteaks from either location on Labor Day can follow the rules of the promotion and fill out Budweiser's delivery form. The beer-infused sandwiches are available while supplies last. Eligible ZIP codes and guidelines to participate on social media can be found here.

One big requirement: You must be at least 21 years old to get a Budweiser-infused cheesesteak.

From Sept. 2-6, shift workers can tweet #LunchIsOnBud to receive the free cheesesteak lunch on Labor Day. Similar promotions are being offered on Instagram and Facebook.

The limited-edition Budweiser Cheesesteaks will be available for purchase in Pat’s and Geno’s locations and through local delivery partners until the end of September.

