Penn Medicine residents move to unionize amid national movement to improve working conditions

A group of Penn Medicine's resident physicians and fellows are moving to unionize for better working conditions, joining a growing movement of doctors that have sought to organize since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 1,400 residents have agreed to be represented by the Committee of Interns and Residents, the largest union for residents and fellows in the United States. On Friday, officials from the union sent a letter to Penn Medicine on behalf of its workers, asking the University City-based hospital system to recognize the union.

If successful, the union would be first of its kind in Pennsylvania, as the state does not have any unionized residency programs. Residents say that organizing efforts began at the beginning of the pandemic when house staff were told that they would not receive a regular cost-of-living increase. They spent several months working with hospital management to improve working conditions, but ultimately decided to unionize.

"We chose to train at an academically rigorous and highly-respected institution, but we expect more from Penn than just a fancy name," said Dr. Chantal Tape, a third-year resident in Family Medicine at Penn. "We are human beings first and foremost. If we're sacrificing our physical and mental health, our financial stability, and our personal relationships in order to provide care, that means our healthcare system is failing."

Residents say they are often expected to pick up extra shifts with no additional pay and routinely work 80 hours per week, a number that has become pretty standard at teaching hospitals since 2003. In addition, cost cuts at Penn, including no raises given out in 2021 and an end to parking benefits in 2022, helped grow support for organizing, the Inquirer reported.

Though workers want to negotiate terms of their contracts like medical benefits and family leave policies, Dr. Jackson Steinkamp, a resident in Internal Medicine, said that residents are looking to have a "seat at the table" and help make decisions about patient care.

Penn Medicine did not immediately respond to PhillyVoice's request for comment. A Penn Medicine spokesperson told KYW that "our trainees will best be served by working directly with UPHS administration through our Graduate Medical Education Committee structure, which will continue its commitment to a collaborative, flexible approach."



First-year residents at Penn Medicine can expect to earn $69,869 per year beginning in July, when the program's pay scale is adjusted. In their ninth year of post-graduate work, Penn Medicine doctors will earn $94,404. In addition, residents are offered health benefits and malpractice insurance, as well as up to four weeks of paid vacation time and 12 weeks of family leave.

Still, medical students often enter the job market with about $200,000 in student loan debt, which the American Medical Association said may "loom large" as doctors leave training and enter practice.

Workers have also cited unionizing as a way to help advance medical equity in West Philadelphia communities and throughout the city, which faces the highest disease burden in the state, according to 2019 report from Drexel University's Urban Health Collaborative and the Department of Public Health.

"We serve one of Philadelphia's most vulnerable patient populations, who already face huge obstacles to accessing care," said Dr. Madison Sharp, a third-year OB/GYN resident at Penn. "We are deeply committed to our patients, many of whom have complex medical conditions. We do these patients a disservice when we are not provided with what we need to be the best doctors we can possibly be."

The decision to unionize comes as medical residents across the country are seeking to organize in search of better pay and improved working conditions. The Committee of Interns and Residents, which represents more than 24,000 residents and fellows across the country, said that Penn Medicine's union effort marks the eighth group of residents that have sought to join the union in the last 11 months.

Residents across the country believe that unionizing can help them improve working conditions and win them better pay, which can alleviate stress and burnout, the Wall Street Journal Reported. A 2021 research analysis found that unionized residency programs are not associated with improved well-being or reduced suicidality and residents.