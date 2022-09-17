Pennsylvania unveils new driver's license design with enhanced security features

Pennsylvania residents renewing their drivers licenses and photo IDs soon will begin receiving new-look versions of the documents from the DMV that have enhance security features intended to protect against fraud, counterfeiting and alteration, PennDOT officials said Monday.



The redesigned cards will be phased in during the coming months and are expected to be issued by all of the state's drivers license and photo centers by mid-November. The design, which debuted Monday at the Summerdale Driver License Center in Enola, Cumberland County, will be used for standard and REAL IDs.

"The update is an important component of PennDOT's ongoing work to enhance and protect the integrity of the driver license and identification card issuance process," PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said.



This is the first time PennDOT has redesigned licenses and IDs since 2017. The new IDs share many features with the current design, but the "ghost portrait" in the background of the license has been modified, and there is a new look for the secondary photo of the ID holder on the bottom right.

Here's the current design, for comparison.

Courtesy/PennDOT The current Pennsylvania driver's license and ID design shown above will be replaced with the new, security-enhanced design.

The new licenses will include security components similar to those used on documents like banknotes and passports, PennDOT said. They'll also have features that change their appearance when the viewing angle of the card changes, as well as a gold metallic tint under direct lighting.

While the new licenses are similar to the current design, they're a significant departure from the design used prior to 2017. Remember these?

Courtesy/PennDOT Pennsylvania driver's licenses and IDs were last updated in 2017 from the previous design above.

PennDOT also provided a reminder about the timeline for people to obtain their REAL IDs, which ARE optional in Pennsylvania but incorporates a set of national standards that will come with certain restrictions next year.

Beginning May 3, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license, photo ID card or another form of federally acceptable identification – such as a valid passport or military ID – in order to board a domestic flightS or enter federal buildings and military installations that requires ID.