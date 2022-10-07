PHS opens Montgomery County environmental center to the public in effort to combat food insecurity

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is preparing to open its Green Resource Center in Norristown, a three-acre environmental education and food production space first established as part of the nonprofit's effort to combat food insecurity in Montgomery County.



After success with its grand opening in 2021 and first growing season earlier this year, the Green Resource Center at Farm Park will now be open to the public on Monday, Oct. 10 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring officials from the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. It was previously closed to the public, only available to volunteers and community organizations.

The three-acre portion of Norristown Farm Park provides amenities and services to benefit environmental education in the community. It includes a two-acre teaching farm that uses organic growing practices, as well as a greenhouse with heating and cooling systems powered in part by solar energy. There is also a shaded area for seedlings, a wash station, a pavilion for public programming, pollinator gardens, and 45 community garden beds.

The Green Resource Center at Farm Park is part of a county-wide effort to encourage residents to grow more food for themselves and their neighbors in need.



In total, more than 6,000 pounds of organically grown produce have been harvested and shared with community organizations in Norristown and Pottstown, as well as several institutions throughout Montgomery County, PHS said in a release.

"In its first year of operation, the PHS Green Resource Center at Farm Park has made tremendous progress in distributing locally grown organic produce to people in our region who need it most," said Dr. Val Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Directors. "We are proud to support the garden's continued growth to further our efforts to reduce food insecurity in Montgomery County and improve access to fresh, healthy food."

The Green Resource Center was initially constructed in early 2021 using CARES Act funding, WHYY reported. County officials wanted to expand resources in order to help reverse some of the damage done to local food resources, including at local pantries and community gardens.

7% of Montgomery County residents are currently facing food insecurity, with approximately 58,000 residents impacted, according to a report from Feeding America. An estimated $37.4 million is required to meet the county's food needs and address the issue, which was largely exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its first year, the Green Resource Center provided 1,145 pounds of produce to ICNA Relief, a charity whose offices in Norristown include a free food pantry, health clinic, refugee program, and educational services. The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Karabots Primary Care Center in Norristown received 850 pounds of produce for families in need.

Creative Health Services, a Pottstown-based behavioral health center with nine locations in Montgomery County, received 1,634 pounds of produce to support its "Food as Medicine" program.

Norristown Sprouts Community Garden received more than 3,000 seedlings to supports its 40 community garden beds, while the YWCA Tri-County Area in Pottstown received 410 pounds of produce for Dignity Kitchen, its culinary arts workforce development program.

"The PHS Green Resource Center at Farm Park has grown to become an important component of Montgomery County's efforts to battle food insecurity," said Julianne Schrader Ortega, vice presidents and chief of healthy neighborhoods at PHS. "We are thrilled to continue being able to support residents with nutritious food while educating them about the joy and importance of food gardening."



Now that the Green Resource Center will be open to the public, PHS plans to partner with Norristown Farm Park's Environmental Education team to provide field trips to students and other groups to teach visitors about the importance of food production and hands-on gardening.

PHS will also host volunteer days on farm education, where visitors can learn about gardening and assist with harvesting, weeding, and pruning in order to keep the garden healthy.