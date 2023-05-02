More Culture:

May 02, 2023

PLCB to hold online drawing for 3,919 bottles of rare whiskeys

State residents have until May 5 at 5 p.m. to enter the lottery. Participants have the opportunity to purchase one of 11 featured liquors

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is selling 3,919 bottles of rare whiskey through an online lottery system.

Pennsylvania residents who drink whiskey have the opportunity to enter to purchase some limited-released liquors including aged bourbons from Kentucky's Buffalo Trace distillery.

An online lottery by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will give state residents 21 and older as well as liquor license holders the opportunity to purchase 3,919 bottles of rare whiskeys. The drawing closes on May 5 at 5 p.m., state liquor officials said on Monday. 

The lottery will feature 11 different liquors. Participants in the lottery can enter for a chance to buy each bottle of the rare whiskeys, however, if that person wins a bottle their name will be removed from all other drawings. Entrants can only purchase one of the liquors included in the lottery. 

The two most expensive bottles included in the lottery are the Parker's Heritage Straight Whiskey Double Barreled Blend ($174.99 per bottle) and the Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old ($99.99 per bottle). 

The Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon is the most limited of the liquors with just one bottle available for individual consumers. The whiskey with the most bottles available is the Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof which has 1,529 bottles for individual consumers and 509 bottles for licensees.

The full list of available liquors to enter to purchase is below.

• Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old
$99.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers
• Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old
$89.99 each – 2 bottles for individual consumers
• Caribou Crossing Single Barrel Canadian Whisky
$49.99 each – 75 bottles for individual consumers, 24 bottles for licensees
W.L. Weller C.Y.P.B. Straight Bourbon
$49.99 each – 90 bottles for individual consumers, 30 bottles for licensees
W.L. Weller Single Barrel Straight Bourbon
$49.99 each – 90 bottles for individual consumers, 30 bottles for licensees

• Parker's Heritage Collection Straight Whiskey Double Barreled Blend 16th Edition
$174.99 each – 133 bottles for individual consumers, 44 bottles for licensees
Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof
$74.99 each – 135 bottles for individual consumers, 45 bottles for licensees
• Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Straight Rye Whiskey Bottled-in-Bond
$69.99 each – 185 bottles for individual consumers, 61 bottles for licensees
W.L. Weller Full Proof Straight Bourbon
$49.99 each – 270 bottles for individual consumers, 90 bottles for licensees
Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel Straight Bourbon
$39.99 each – 432 bottles for individual consumers, 144 bottles for licensees

Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof
$54.99 each – 1,529 bottles for individual consumers, 509 bottles for licensees

All entrants must have an active online account registered with Fine Wine & Good Spirits and have proof of a Pennsylvania billing address. They must also identify a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store for delivery at registration because store delivery and pickup are required for all purchases from the lottery. 

Those who entered the lottery will be notified by email next week whether they are selected or not to purchase the whiskeys.

The PLCB says that the resale of any of the liquors purchased from entering the drawing is prohibited.

Those interested in entering the drawing can do so on the Fine Wine & Good Spirits website

PLCB has been doing these rare liquor lotteries since 2015. 
