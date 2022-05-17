More Events:

May 17, 2022

Petapalooza returns to Chestnut Hill with raffles, adoptable pets and 'yappy hour'

The free, family-friendly celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 12

Petapalooza Courtesy of/En Route 4

During Petapalooza, Germantown Avenue will be filled with family-friendly activities, including a dog pool, pet caricaturist and parkour. Several animal adoption agencies will be on hand and restaurants will be serving drink and food specials.

Animal lovers are invited to Petapalooza, Chestnut Hill's celebration of all things pets, on Sunday, June 12. 

Germantown Avenue will be transformed into an outdoor street fair with family-friendly activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. People are welcome to bring their pets to splash in dog pools, sample pet treats and test their skills in a parkour course. There also will be animal-themed raffles and with prizes. 

Visitors can enjoy "Yappy Hour" drink specials from bars and restaurants, including the "Puppy Love" from Chestnut Hill Brewing Company. Others include the "Barkarita" from Chestnut Hill Grill and "Salty Chihuahua" at El Poquito. Some restaurants will have their own pet-themed specialty menu items, like the "Puparoni Pizza" at Cosimas Pizza. 

Pet vendors will be selling items on the corner of Germantown and East Highland Avenues. They include the Weavers Way Pet Store, Bone Appetite, Queenie's Pets, Fairmount Barks and the Chestnut Hill Cat Clinic. 

Chestnut Hill PetsCourtesy of/En Route 4

Adoption agencies and animal rescues will be on site at Petapalooza for those who want to bring home a new furry friend to join the family. Guests can also shop pet vendors like Weavers Way Pet Store, Queenie's Pets, Fairmount Barks and Bone Appetite.

Pet rescues and adoption agencies will be on site for people looking to bring home a new pet. They include Philly Bully Team, Brenda's Cat Rescue, Jax's Labrador Retriever Rescue, German Shepherd Rescue of Southeast Pennsylvania, Blind Dog Rescue Alliance, French Bulldog Village and ACCT. 

Donations will be accepted for Philadelphia PAWS. The organization is in need of laundry detergent, paper towels, canned pet food, clay cat litter, towels, soft dog training treats, dog and cat toys, KMR kitten formula and trash bags. The full PAWS wish list is available online. Donations can be dropped off on East Highland Avenue.

The festival, which is hosted by Chestnut Hill Business District and Weavers Way Co-op is set to be held in three primary locations. 

The Weavers Way parking lot will host interactive dog parkour from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and face painting. Backyard Chickens, a campaign movement to legalize backyard chickens and hens in Philadelphia, will make an appearance, too. The practice has been outlawed in the city since 2004. 

At Bone Appetite, located at 8517 Germantown Ave., a pet caricaturist will be available to sketch pets. Animals can walk down a red carpet and get photos taken, while owners grab pet treat samples to try out with their furry friends. 

Chestnut Hill PetapaloozaCourtesy of/En Route 4

Bring your dog to Petapalooza to let them splash in the dog pools, or be painted by a pet caricaturist. Dogs can also take part in interactive dog parkour in the Weavers Way parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chester County's Noah's Ark Rescue Project will be on site, allowing guests to check out their list of adoptable pets. They also have a sanctuary that houses farm animals. 

On the corner of Germantown and East Highland Avenues, dog pools will be scattered around along with pet rescues, adoption agencies and a drop-off spot for donations to Philadelphia PAWS. 

Many of the shops along Germantown Avenue corridor are dog friendly, but watch out for "Dogs Welcome Here" signs on front entrances before walking in. The entire festival is free to attend, though vendors, food and drink are pay-as-you-go. 

Petapalooza

Sunday, June 1211 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Pay-as-you-goGermantown Avenue in Chestnut HillPhiladelphia, PA 19118

