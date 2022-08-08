More Sports:

August 08, 2022

Pete Rose never should have been at the Phillies' Alumni Weekend

From a condescending dismissal of sexual misconduct allegations to a female reporter to uncomfortable commentary in the broadcast booth, Rose's presence at the ballpark Sunday was a disaster

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Pete-Rose-Phillies-Alumni-Weekend.jpg Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Pete Rose on the field Sunday at Citizens Bank Park for the Phillies' Alumni Weekend.

Larry Bowa caught everyone by surprise during the Cubs-Phillies broadcast on July 23 when he dropped that Pete Rose would be at this year's Alumni Weekend for the reunion of the 1980 championship team.

In a weekend built to celebrate Dan Baker's 50 years as the club's public address announcer and the induction of Ron Reed and Bake McBride onto the Wall of Fame, Bowa described Rose's booking as "the icing on the cake."

The Phillies confirmed Rose's first appearance in Philadelphia since his lifetime ban from baseball more than 30 years ago soon after, citing that the invitation was at the demand of his former teammates and with permission from Major League Baseball.

“In planning the 1980 reunion, we consulted with Pete’s teammates about his inclusion,” the club said in a statement. “Everyone wants Pete to be part of the festivities since there would be no trophy in 1980 without him. In addition, the club received permission from the Commissioner’s Office to invite Pete as a member of the championship team.”

The Phillies tried this same stunt five years ago when they made plans to induct Rose onto their Wall of Fame for the 2017 Alumni Weekend. They were axed once accusations surfaced of a decades-old sexual relationship between Rose and an underaged woman, one that Rose even admitted to, back when he was in his mid-30s and married with two children. 

Rose's role in the Phillies' 1980 World Series title and his status as baseball's all-time hits leader is irrefutable, but his lifetime ban from MLB for betting on the game and his conduct away from it – the aforementioned alleged sexual misconduct, tax evasion, confession of his gambling history along with signing his autograph to anything that breathes for a quick buck, etc. – can't be ignored either.

The Phillies tried to this time. It was a disaster. He never should have been there.

It started with Rose's media availability Sunday after the alumni festivities and ahead of the Phillies' series finale against the Washington Nationals. 

Inevitably, the 81-year-old was asked about his sexual misconduct allegations from 2017 and the kind of message his presence at the ballpark would send to women. 

His response to Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Alex Coffey“No, I’m not here to talk about that. Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago, babe.”

He doubled down on the follow-up question from the Associated Press' Dan Gelston: “I'm going to tell you one more time: I'm here for the Philly fans, I'm here for my teammates, OK. I'm here for the Philly organization and who cares what happened 50 years ago... You weren't even born. So you shouldn't be talking about it because you weren't born, and if you don't know a damn thing about it, don't talk about it."

And although he walked onto the field to a scattering of boos but an otherwise general ovation from the crowd at Citizens Bank Park, one befuddled "apology" to Coffey and an uncomfortable, at minimum, conversation in the broadcast booth later left anyone watching or listening in with an exact image of the type of person Pete Rose is, provided they didn't have it already.

The Phillies did. They knew for years. They ignored it, putting a dark cloud over a day meant to celebrate their history and a team gunning for the organization's first postseason appearance in a decade.

It was a disaster.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Pete Rose

Videos

Featured

Purchased - A doctor confronts a smiling senior

Clinical study for early Alzheimer’s disease seeking volunteers
Limited - Camden County Concert Series

Enjoy free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer

Just In

Must Read

Government

Pennsylvania's raised income threshold for tipped workers aims to protect wages
Tipped Workers

Sponsored

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

Prevention

How well do monkeypox vaccines prevent infection? A virologist answers 6 questions about the shots
Monkeypox vaccine

Phillies

Phillies flex their power with sweep of Nationals
Darick-Hall-Nick-Castellanos-Phillies-Nationals_080822_USAT

Food & Drink

Pumpkin spice craze: A guide to some of the most unique products coming this fall
Cup Noodle Nissin pumpkin spice

Arts & Culture

Teen Arts Fest at Glen Foerd to feature crafts, food and games
Teen Arts Fest Glen Foerd

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved