More Sports:

September 20, 2019

Sixers 'leak' updated Statement Edition jersey, featuring an improved word mark

Gone are the days of the 'Suxers' jerseys, replaced by a big script 'Phila' across the chest

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Sixers statement jerseys phila @ZackNeiner/Twitter

An update of the Sixers' bright red Statement edition uniforms was confirmed Friday, replacing the old 'Suxers' word mark with a gigantic 'Phila' across the chest.

The NBA's current infatuation with constantly updating its team's jerseys means we're always around the corner from a uniform leak, which is pretty fun!

The Sixers' bright red Statement Edition uniforms were rumored to get an update for a very long time, especially after everyone spent so much time making fun of the "Suxers" word mark across the chest. Katie O'Reilly, Chief Marketing Officer for the Sixers, straight up told PhillyVoice's Matt Mullin the word mark would be changed to "Phila" this season.

MORE: Stephen A. Smith brings 'First Take' to Wilmington, is bullish on Sixers

So, on Friday, Sixers Communications Coordinator Zack Neiner "leaked" the new Statement edition jersey, as much as an official member of an organization tweeting a photo from his official Twitter account is a "leak".

In any case, they look fairly sharp:

My first impressions: The "Phila" word mark feels gigantic, but it'll probably look smaller when you're watching on television, or even in person. The Sixers logo on the shorts feels a little silly, but it's not offensive.

The pinched neck, rather than a smooth scoop neck, is my biggest complaint: Nike needs to stop messing around with V-neck styles in basketball jerseys. They're bad, and they should go away forever.

Otherwise, these will look very good in the Sixers' rotation. They're nowhere near as impressive as this year's Classic Edition outfits, which the team announced earlier this year, but that's okay, because those jerseys are perfect.

The only Sixers uniform we're still waiting on, then, is the City Edition, which O'Reilly said will be different from the 2018-19 grey tracksuit look, which I abhorred. The new City Edition will come in late October or early November, according to O'Reilly.

The Sixers open their season at home, on Oct. 23, against the Celtics.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Uniforms Basketball Jerseys Twitter

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Lions: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 3
Eagles-Lions_091919_usat

Science

USDA scientists import wasps from China to battle the spotted lanternfly invasion
Spotted lanternflies wasps china

Prevention

A Philly resident has West Nile virus – Pennsylvania's first case this year
Mosquito West Nile Virus

Eagles

Recalculating the Eagles' areas of concern after two weeks
092019FletcherCox

Food & Drink

Chef Nick Elmi releases first cookbook, 'Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia'
Nick Elmi has new cookbook, Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia

Weekend

10 things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, Sept. 20-22
Candytopia Fashion District Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved