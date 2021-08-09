Center City shooting injures three young men, police say

Three young men were injured Sunday night in a Center City shooting near a property that neighbors say was a temporary rental through Airbnb.

Police said the shooting, which took place on S. 13th St. between Pine and Lombard streets at 11 p.m., is currently under investigation, and no arrests have been made, NBC10 reported.

There was evidence that bullets came from at least two separate guns during the shooting, according to authorities. They found bullet holes in parked cars and one other home, and at least 66 evidence markers were placed at the scene.

The two 19-year olds and one 20-year-old that were injured in the shooting are in stable condition.

Two of the men were transported to Jefferson University Hospital and the third, who was shot in the leg, boarded a SEPTA bus following the incident, 6ABC reported.

This news comes as Philadelphia's gun crime rates continue to rise. As of Aug. 8, there have been 324 homicides in Philadelphia — up 25% from 2020's historically violent year-to-date.

Data from the Office of the Controller shows there have been 1,098 nonfatal shootings as of Aug. 5, and 278 fatal shooting victims.

Last month, Mayor Jim Kenney pushed back against pressure to declare gun violence an emergency in the city, saying the declaration would not unlock new funding. He said the city set aside $155 million of its budget for violence prevention and reduction.