More News:

August 09, 2021

Center City shooting injures three young men, police say

All three victims are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Shootings
080921-center-city-shooting.jpg Photo by kat wilcox/from Pexels

Three young men were injured in a Center City shooting Sunday evening as rates of gun violence in Philadelphia soar 25% higher than last year's numbers.

Three young men were injured Sunday night in a Center City shooting near a property that neighbors say was a temporary rental through Airbnb.

Police said the shooting, which took place on S. 13th St. between Pine and Lombard streets at 11 p.m., is currently under investigation, and no arrests have been made, NBC10 reported.

There was evidence that bullets came from at least two separate guns during the shooting, according to authorities. They found bullet holes in parked cars and one other home, and at least 66 evidence markers were placed at the scene. 

The two 19-year olds and one 20-year-old that were injured in the shooting are in stable condition. 

Two of the men were transported to Jefferson University Hospital and the third, who was shot in the leg, boarded a SEPTA bus following the incident, 6ABC reported. 

This news comes as Philadelphia's gun crime rates continue to rise. As of Aug. 8, there have been 324 homicides in Philadelphia — up 25% from 2020's historically violent year-to-date.

Data from the Office of the Controller shows there have been 1,098 nonfatal shootings as of Aug. 5, and 278 fatal shooting victims.

Last month, Mayor Jim Kenney pushed back against pressure to declare gun violence an emergency in the city, saying the declaration would not unlock new funding. He said the city set aside $155 million of its budget for violence prevention and reduction.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Shootings Philadelphia Gun Control Airbnb Center City Shooting Gun Crime

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers re-sign Danny Green to two-year deal worth $20 million
Danny_Green_8_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Experience the wonders of Lenapehoking Watershed: a place for water, art and culture
Migration by Sarah Kavage.jpg

Entertainment

Larry Krasner discusses wearing a ponytail into his 40s on NPR's 'Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!'
80821 Krasner ponytail.png

Music

Taylor Swift announces 'Red (Taylor's Version)' track list, collaborators through cryptic video scavenger hunt
Taylor Swift Red Album

Music

Bruce Springsteen records cover of AC/DC classic with Tom Morello, Eddie Vedder
Springsteen AC/DC cover

Food & Drink

Tinto's rosé tasting includes wines from nine wineries
rose wine tasting at Tinto

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved