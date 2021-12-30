The Farm at Awbury will get rid of your Christmas tree by turning it into a snack for goats

The holiday season is drawing to a close, which means it's unfortunately time to start taking down the decorations.

And for those who purchased a real Christmas tree this year, it also means figuring out how to get rid of it.

Philly residents can easily place their Christmas trees on the curb to be collected with trash. But recycling is more environmentally-friendly; recycled trees are often used for mulch in community parks, weed abatement, habitat creation and erosion prevention.

The Philadelphia Streets Department is offering a variety of community collection events, drop-off sites and pickup services through January — including one in which local goats will snack on your Christmas tree for a donation.

The Philly Goat Project's fourth-annual "Tree-Cycle" event will feature the nonprofit's animals eating Christmas trees for a $20 donation that will go towards the organization's year-round free programming. Some trees will also be turned into wood chips to help cover trails and gardens throughout Philly.

The event is scheduled to take place on Jan. 8 and Jan. 22 from 12-3 p.m. at The Farm at Awbury Arboretum in Northwest Philly. Rain dates are scheduled for Jan. 9 and Jan. 23.

People do not need to have a Christmas tree in order to attend. The family-friendly event will offer opportunities to explore the farm, pet the goats and enjoy hot chocolate around a fire pit. No reservations are necessary.

Below is a complete list of the other community collection events taking place across the city in January. Each comes with a donation.

• East Mt. Airy Neighbors: Historic Upsala Mansion; Sunday, Jan. 2, 12:30-3:30 p.m.; $5 donation

• South Philly Green: Guerin Recreation Center; Sunday, Jan. 2, 12-3 p.m.; $5 donation

• Passyunk Square Civic Association: Columbus Square Park; Saturday, Jan. 8, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $5 donation

• Lower Moyamensing Civic Association: South Philadelphia High School; Saturday, Jan. 8, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 9 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.; $5 donation

• UC Green: Clark Park; Saturday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; $6-$20 donation

• UC Green: Malcolm X Park; Saturday, Jan. 8, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.; $6-$20 donation

• South Philly Green : Manton Green; Sunday, Jan. 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $5 donation

The city will have 19 drop-off sites and sanitation convenience centers collecting Christmas trees from Jan. 3-15. Trees must be untied, with all ornaments and lights removed before dropping off.

The 13 drop-off locations will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m on Jan. 8 and Jan. 15 .

• 7901 Ridgeway St. (Fox Chase Recreation)

• 1400 Cottman Ave. (Jardel Recreation)

• American and Thompson streets

• Broad and Christian streets

• 15th and Bigler streets

• Castor and Foulkrod streets

• Corinthian and Poplar streets

• 43rd Street and Powelton Avenue

• 54th Street and Woodbine Avenue

• Logan Street and Wayne Avenue

• Ardleigh Street and Washington Lane

• Seminole Street and Gravers Lane

• Cathedral Road and Ridge Avenue

The city's six sanitation convenience centers will collect Christmas trees from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. everyday except Sundays.

• Ashburner Street and State Road

• 3901 N. Delaware Ave.

• 3033 S. 63rd St.

• 5100 Grays Ave.

• 2601 W. Glenwood Ave.

• 300 Domino Ln.

Bennett Compost and Circle Compost are offering pickup services for $20 per Christmas tree over the first three weekends of January.