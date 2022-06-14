More Events:

June 14, 2022

Philadelphia Film Society to host free outdoor movie screenings this summer

The first 'Movies on the Block' event is taking place on Sunday, June 19 at 5 p.m. at The Lawn at UCity Square

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Movies
Movies on the Block Jason Dent/Unsplash

Philadelphia Film Society is bringing back its outdoor summer movie program 'Movies on the Block' this summer with free film screenings and community events in University City, North Philadelphia, South Philadelphia and West Kensington.

After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philadelphia Film Society is bringing back its free outdoor movie screening program to four neighborhoods this summer.

"Movies on the Block" partners with local organizations to bring films to outdoor spaces in different sections of the city. Each screening pairs movies with community engagement efforts, as well as interactive activities, live performances and giveaways.

This summer, PFS is holding events in University City, North Philadelphia, South Philadelphia and West Kensington. Each screening is free to attend and most are suitable for audiences of all ages. 

"PFS is thrilled to be returning to our Movies on the Block program this summer, after being on hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic," Kyrie Fisher, community engagement manager at PFS, told Wooder Ice. "This summer film series is deeply rooted in the mission of PFS — using film as a community building tool to inspire, educate, challenge and entertain."

The series kicks off on Sunday, June 19, with a Juneteenth block party in University City at 5 p.m. at The Lawn at UCity Square (3701 Filbert St.). The event is for those 21 and older and features a live DJ and free drinks provided by Tito's Handmade Vodka. Visitors can play Black movie trivia, enter raffles to win prizes and play lawn games.  A screening of "Drumline," directed by Charles Stone, is set to begin at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, July 9, the next series is being held in North Philadelphia at the Greater Enon Missionary Baptist Church at 1854 N. 22nd St. Beginning at 6 p.m., local nonprofits will be there to help people sign up for SNAP benefits. Attendees can enjoy food, superhero themed games and activities for children. A screening of Ryan Coogler's 2018 film, "Black Panther," begins at 8 p.m.

Head over to FDR Park on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. for nature yoga, meditation and Cambodian water ice provided by the Cambodian Association. The screening of Wes Anderson's "Fantastic Mr. Fox" begins at 8 p.m., with movie-themed crafts and popcorn. 

To close out the series, PFS is screening Pixar's "Coco" at Waterloo Playground in West Kensington at 2502-12 N. Howard St. on Friday, Aug. 19. PFS and the Make the World Better Foundation is teaming up with Philabundance to provide a night of food and dancing beginning at 6 p.m. before the movie screening at 8 p.m. 

"Thanks to the collaboration with our community partners for each event, we are able to create unique experiences that speak to the wants and needs of the neighborhoods they are serving — and celebrate the diverse fabric of communities that make up our city," said Fisher.

Each event provides neighborhood residents with an opportunity to engage with community organizations to receive individual supports.

Movies on the Block

June 19, July 9, Aug. 13, Aug. 19, 2022
Events begin from 5 to 6 p.m., movies begin at 8 p.m. | Free
Various locations
Philadelphia, PA

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Movies Philadelphia Summer Philadelphia Film Society Films Outdoor Activities North Philadelphia South Philadelphia University City Kensington

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCOP - Career and Advanced Technology Center

Community College of Philadelphia to open new Career and Advanced Technology Center in fall 2022
Limited - Blithe Spirit Main Photo

Supernatural hilarity takes the stage in Noël Coward’s 'Blithe Spirit' at Walnut Street Theatre

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

SEPTA custodian assaulted at Walnut-Locust station, authorities say
SEPTA custodian assault suspect

Sponsored

Experience a midweek adventure in Happy Valley, PA
Limited - Sunset Hike in Happy Valley

Fitness

Short, intense workouts may be a better exercise option for teens
Teen Exercise Recommendations

Sixers

What should the Sixers do with Tobias Harris?
Sixers-Pistons-Tobias-Harris_012821_Kate_Frese105.jpg

Food & Drink

Cristina Martinez wins James Beard award for best Mid-Atlantic chef
South Philly Barbacoa JBF

Festivals

Manayunk Arts Festival to bring back pre-pandemic layout
Manayunk Arts Fesitval

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved