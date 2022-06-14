Philadelphia Film Society to host free outdoor movie screenings this summer

After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philadelphia Film Society is bringing back its free outdoor movie screening program to four neighborhoods this summer.

"Movies on the Block" partners with local organizations to bring films to outdoor spaces in different sections of the city. Each screening pairs movies with community engagement efforts, as well as interactive activities, live performances and giveaways.

This summer, PFS is holding events in University City, North Philadelphia, South Philadelphia and West Kensington. Each screening is free to attend and most are suitable for audiences of all ages.

"PFS is thrilled to be returning to our Movies on the Block program this summer, after being on hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic," Kyrie Fisher, community engagement manager at PFS, told Wooder Ice. "This summer film series is deeply rooted in the mission of PFS — using film as a community building tool to inspire, educate, challenge and entertain."

The series kicks off on Sunday, June 19, with a Juneteenth block party in University City at 5 p.m. at The Lawn at UCity Square (3701 Filbert St.). The event is for those 21 and older and features a live DJ and free drinks provided by Tito's Handmade Vodka. Visitors can play Black movie trivia, enter raffles to win prizes and play lawn games. A screening of "Drumline," directed by Charles Stone, is set to begin at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, July 9, the next series is being held in North Philadelphia at the Greater Enon Missionary Baptist Church at 1854 N. 22nd St. Beginning at 6 p.m., local nonprofits will be there to help people sign up for SNAP benefits. Attendees can enjoy food, superhero themed games and activities for children. A screening of Ryan Coogler's 2018 film, "Black Panther," begins at 8 p.m.

Head over to FDR Park on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. for nature yoga, meditation and Cambodian water ice provided by the Cambodian Association. The screening of Wes Anderson's "Fantastic Mr. Fox" begins at 8 p.m., with movie-themed crafts and popcorn.

To close out the series, PFS is screening Pixar's "Coco" at Waterloo Playground in West Kensington at 2502-12 N. Howard St. on Friday, Aug. 19. PFS and the Make the World Better Foundation is teaming up with Philabundance to provide a night of food and dancing beginning at 6 p.m. before the movie screening at 8 p.m.

"Thanks to the collaboration with our community partners for each event, we are able to create unique experiences that speak to the wants and needs of the neighborhoods they are serving — and celebrate the diverse fabric of communities that make up our city," said Fisher.



Each event provides neighborhood residents with an opportunity to engage with community organizations to receive individual supports.

June 19, July 9, Aug. 13, Aug. 19, 2022

Events begin from 5 to 6 p.m., movies begin at 8 p.m. | Free

Various locations

Philadelphia, PA