More News:

February 28, 2021

Philly police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Missing Children
Philadelphia police Source/Philadelphia Police

Jalen Maxwell, 13, was last seen on Friday morning in the Wissinoming neighborhood, according to police.

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Friday morning.

The police issued an Endangered Missing Juvenile alert on Saturday for Jalen Maxwell. Maxwell is described by police as a Black male standing 5-foot-4 and weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

MORE: Philly postal worker held at gunpoint, made to drive so man could steal packages, police say

Maxwell was last seen Friday at 6:45 a.m. at 1700 Anchor Street in the Wissinoming neighborhood wearing a green Children's Place jacket with fur around the hood, red and black Adidas sneakers and a blue and black backpack with multiple zippers and pockets.

Maxwell is a student at St. Martin of Tours School in the Oxford Circle neighborhood and has a mild form of autism, according to CBS3.

Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 215-686-3153.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Police Missing Children Philadelphia Wissinoming Missing People Philadelphia Police Missing Persons Investigations Oxford Circle

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The Eagles' salary cap situation might not be as dire as you think
Howie-Roseman_102320_usat

Illness

Wharton student's new website, FindAShot, hopes to ease manic search for COVID-19 vaccine appointments
FindAShot COVID-19 Vaccine

Comedians

Comedian John Mulaney checks out of Pennsylvania rehab center
John Mulaney Rehab

Eagles

Eagles 2020 dropped passes tally, with analysis
022721ZachErtz

Transportation

Glassboro-Camden light rail proposal takes next step in South Jersey
Glassboro Camden Line Main

Entertainment

BYO floating tiki bar coming to Ocean City this spring
Floating Tiki Bar in Ocean City

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 910 Latimer St

FOR SALE! For sale! 4 bed, 3.5 bath w/ 3 underground parking spots and a private rooftop terrace steps away Philadelphia's from hospitals, cultural institutions, and business districts. 3,456 sqft | $1,275,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2032 Walnut st

FOR RENT! 3 bed townhome offering brand new laminate floors throughout living room and beautifully updated kitchen. Natural light floods the space from oversized windows overlooking Walnut Street. 1,700 sqft | $3,600 per month
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved