Philly police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

February 28, 2021
Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Friday morning.
The police issued an Endangered Missing Juvenile alert on Saturday for Jalen Maxwell. Maxwell is described by police as a Black male standing 5-foot-4 and weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Maxwell was last seen Friday at 6:45 a.m. at 1700 Anchor Street in the Wissinoming neighborhood wearing a green Children's Place jacket with fur around the hood, red and black Adidas sneakers and a blue and black backpack with multiple zippers and pockets.
Maxwell is a student at St. Martin of Tours School in the Oxford Circle neighborhood and has a mild form of autism, according to CBS3.
Anyone with information on the boy's whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 215-686-3153.
