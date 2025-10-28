Veterans Parade & Festival set for Nov. 9 in Philadelphia

Philadelphia will once again honor its veterans and active-duty service members when the 11th annual Philadelphia Veterans Parade & Festival takes place Sunday, Nov. 9, along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The parade starts at noon and heads toward the Philadelphia Museum of Art, followed by a free festival at Eakins Oval from noon to 4 p.m.

The festival will include food trucks, live music, family-friendly activities and information booths offering veterans’ services, job opportunities and educational resources.

The event is expected to draw more than 7,000 participants and spectators and will feature over 150 organizations, including veterans’ groups, marching bands and community organizations. It’s one of the largest veterans tributes in the region, bringing together families, service members and supporters for a day of pride and celebration.

This year’s Grand Marshal is Ralph Galati, a U.S. Air Force veteran, decorated combat pilot and former prisoner of war. Galati’s plane was shot down during his service in Southeast Asia, and he spent 14 months in captivity in North Vietnam before returning home. His bravery and leadership earned him the Silver Star, Bronze Star with Valor, Purple Heart and Prisoner of War Medal. Galati went on to become a leading advocate for veterans, helping expand access to education and transition programs through his work at Saint Joseph’s University.

The parade and festival are free and open to the public. Parade participant registration has closed, but all are welcome to attend and enjoy the day’s events. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, dress for the weather and take public transportation, as several roads along the Parkway will be closed during the parade. For details and festival updates, visit phillyveteransparade.org.

Sunday, Nov. 9 from noon to 4 p.m.

Along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Festival at Eakins Oval

Free and open to the public

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.



