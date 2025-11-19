More News:

November 19, 2025

Philly water customers warned of a phishing scheme on a fake payment website

Scammers are using the title of the city's legitimate platform to trick users and scrape data, the Department of Revenue says.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
scam website fizkes/istock.com

The Department of Revenue warned Philly water customers of a phishing scheme that's attempting to scrape payment information.

Philadelphia Water Department customers were the target of a phishing scheme aimed at scraping their payment information, the Department of Revenue warned Tuesday. 

A fake website, myphillywaterbill.com, was designed to trick customers by using the title of department's legitimate payment platform — MyPhillyWaterBill. The official government page is www.phila.gov/waterbill.

MORESS United States documentary to show ship's journey from Philly to sea floor

Anyone under the impression that they provided personal information in this phishing scheme is encouraged to contact the FBI at 215-418-4000 or online at tips.fbi.gov. The Internet Crime Complaint Center can also be reached online

Officials with the city did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding how many residents were potentially impacted by this scam. 

Water customers can pay their bills at the city's official payment portal, which can be accessed via phila.gov/pay or phila.gov/revenue. Users will be asked to enter a nine-digit Water Access Code, which can be found on their bills.

The Department of Revenue alerted residents to a similar phishing scheme in September that sent text messages to customers urging them to redeem a refund from the city by clicking a malicious link. 

