June 26, 2025

Under the El and a kaleidoscopic aquarium exhibit: Your weekend guide to things to do

It's also your last chance to see Daryl Morey's basketball musical.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Kaleidoscope Cove, which will feature a touchable sea star exhibit, will open at Camden's Adventure Aquarium on Saturday.

The rumors are true: It's safe to leave the house again after a midweek heat wave baked Philadelphia to a crisp. Revel in the tolerable, human-friendly temperatures this weekend at a Fishtown street festival or Benjamin Franklin Parkway pop-up. Just be prepared to bring an umbrella or move things indoors — possibly to Daryl Morey's musical or a new aquarium exhibit across the Delaware River.

Shop and sip under the El

Fishtown residents can soon party beneath the passing Market-Frankford line. The Under the El Bazaar returns to Front Street between Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Palmer Street this Saturday from noon-7 p.m., bringing craft vendors and live music along with it. Restaurants located on the block — like LMNO, Percy, International Bar and Evil Genius Beer Co. — will extend their outdoor seating and offer special menu items for the festival. Don't forget to claim a balloon animal, too.

Touch a starfish

Adventure Aquarium is giving visitors the chance to shake hands (sort of) with a starfish. On Saturday, the Camden attraction will open its new Kaleidoscope Cove exhibit. The 2,000-square-foot space features poison dart frogs, striped jellyfish, cuttlefish, hippo tangs, flashlight fish and sea stars, which guests can touch. The whole thing is organized by color and lit to resemble ocean habitats. Entry is included with general admission.

Play mini golf and quizzo at the Oval

The putters are out at Eakins Oval, which recently welcomed back its summer pop-up. One of the main returning attractions is the Philly-themed mini golf course from Libertee Grounds, which also provides food and a full bar of beer and cocktails. But the Oval also offers a rotating calendar of events each weekend; see "Inside Out 2" this Friday, take a community workout class Saturday or compete in quizzo Sunday.

See Daryl Morey's surreal musical

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has made the obvious next career move ... into musical theater. "Small Ball," which Morey produced, is playing its final weekend Philadelphia Theatre Co. The show transports Michael Jordan (not that one) to the fictional island of Lilliput (yes that one, from "Gulliver's Travels"). The 6-inch Lilliputians learn to play basketball over the course of the comedy, which includes original songs like "Other People" and "Sex With Giants." The musical is playing through Sunday, with tickets starting at $38.

