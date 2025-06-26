Under the El and a kaleidoscopic aquarium exhibit: Your weekend guide to things to do

The rumors are true: It's safe to leave the house again after a midweek heat wave baked Philadelphia to a crisp. Revel in the tolerable, human-friendly temperatures this weekend at a Fishtown street festival or Benjamin Franklin Parkway pop-up. Just be prepared to bring an umbrella or move things indoors — possibly to Daryl Morey's musical or a new aquarium exhibit across the Delaware River.

Fishtown residents can soon party beneath the passing Market-Frankford line. The Under the El Bazaar returns to Front Street between Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Palmer Street this Saturday from noon-7 p.m., bringing craft vendors and live music along with it. Restaurants located on the block — like LMNO, Percy, International Bar and Evil Genius Beer Co. — will extend their outdoor seating and offer special menu items for the festival. Don't forget to claim a balloon animal, too.

Adventure Aquarium is giving visitors the chance to shake hands (sort of) with a starfish. On Saturday, the Camden attraction will open its new Kaleidoscope Cove exhibit. The 2,000-square-foot space features poison dart frogs, striped jellyfish, cuttlefish, hippo tangs, flashlight fish and sea stars, which guests can touch. The whole thing is organized by color and lit to resemble ocean habitats. Entry is included with general admission.

The putters are out at Eakins Oval, which recently welcomed back its summer pop-up. One of the main returning attractions is the Philly-themed mini golf course from Libertee Grounds, which also provides food and a full bar of beer and cocktails. But the Oval also offers a rotating calendar of events each weekend; see "Inside Out 2" this Friday, take a community workout class Saturday or compete in quizzo Sunday.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has made the obvious next career move ... into musical theater. "Small Ball," which Morey produced, is playing its final weekend Philadelphia Theatre Co. The show transports Michael Jordan (not that one) to the fictional island of Lilliput (yes that one, from "Gulliver's Travels"). The 6-inch Lilliputians learn to play basketball over the course of the comedy, which includes original songs like "Other People" and "Sex With Giants." The musical is playing through Sunday, with tickets starting at $38.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.