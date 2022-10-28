More Sports:

October 28, 2022

Can't get World Series tickets? Phillies fans can watch home games at the Wells Fargo Center

Baseball's Fall Classic begins Friday night in Houston. Naturally, the Phillies released a new hype video

By Michael Tanenbaum
Phillies World Series Hype Video Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Houston Astros in the World Series, beginning Friday night at Minute Maid Park. When the games return to Philadelphia, the Wells Fargo Center will open to fans to watch the Phils on the arena's main concourse.

One of the most magical runs in Philadelphia sports history will continue Friday night with Game 1 of the World Series, as the Phillies take on the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

When the Phillies' postseason run began earlier this month, we shared the team's hype video with a bit of amusement that the team had reached the playoffs for the first time in 11 years. That was supposed to be exciting. This is something else.

On Friday morning, the Phillies released their World Series hype video. Narrated by former Phillie Shane Victorino, a member of the 2008 championship team, it recaps all of the playoff drama and grit – from the team's ninth-inning comeback against the St. Louis Cardinals to Bryce Harper's dramatic home run in Game 5 of the NLCS. 

It's tempting to watch that video and drop a chunk of your savings on tickets to one of the upcoming games at Citizens Bank Park. If you do, who could blame you? But if you're looking to get in on the wild environment at the sports complex in South Philadelphia, you'll also be able to watch at least Monday and Tuesday's games at the Wells Fargo Center. 

Fans can attend viewing parties at the Wells Fargo Center for Game 3 and Game 4, with free admission and $5 beers available at all of the bars on the main concourse.

Although admission to the arena will be free, fans must get a ticket to be scanned for entry. The Phillies games will be played both nights on all of the TVs at the main concourse bars, which will have full service. Select concessions also will be open. Doors to the arena will open at 7 p.m. each night.

The Wells Fargo Center also is offering an outdoor tailgate package to secure a parking spot in the arena's H Lot. The package includes a 10-foot-by-10-foot tent, a table, five chairs, a cooler filled with ice and access to portable restrooms. Fans can bring their own food and beverages. This package is fairly pricey, beginning at $375 per ticket for each of the World Series games in Philadelphia next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Michael Tanenbaum
