Phillies injuries: Brandon Marsh hurts knee, Ranger Suárez moves up to Triple-A

Brandon Marsh is banged up and out of Thursday's lineup.

The Phillies centerfielder moved to play a single in the seventh inning of Wednesday night's 11-4 loss to the Giants, but the ball took a weird hop on him and he twisted his right knee while trying to glove it, manager Rob Thomson said.

"He's gonna see the doc," Thomson said. "The we'll re-evaluate him."

Thomson said he didn't know yet if Marsh would require scans or an MRI.

All that's known for now, he said, is that Marsh is a little sore and being kept out for Thursday's series finale against San Francisco.

The lineup posted has Johan Rojas back in centerfield.

Marsh has had a brutal start to 2025, batting an abysmal .095 with a .387 OPS through 17 games and 51 appearances.

He drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in Tuesday night's 6-4 win, which the Phillies hoped he could relay into a stepping stone, but coming back in to pinch-hit for Rojas the next night, he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

Rojas hasn't fared all that much better in center when he's been put out there, getting caught in overaggressiveness at the plate and defensive lapses in the field.

It's all left the position as one of the Phillies' glaring, and ongoing, weaknesses.

Ranger up date

Ranger Suárez threw four innings in his rehab start for Single-A Clearwater on Wednesday night. He struck out seven and allowed an earned run off three hits.

The lefthander is on his way back up to Philadelphia, Thomson said, where he'll get an evaluation from team trainers, throw a bullpen on Friday, and then report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley for his next rehab start.

Suárez has been on the Injured List since the season started with back pain that he began suffering in spring training.

Thomson said that Suárez hasn't reported any issues with his back since his rehab work started, but will see him likely needing a couple more minor-league appearances so that he can ramp up in pitch volume.

That also means Taijuan Walker will likely see a start or two more in the rotation before Suárez can rejoin the fray.

Walker, who struggled through all of 2024, caught many by surprise when he threw 10.2 scoreless innings between his first two starts, but the righthander appeared to fall back to earth in Monday night's 10-4 series-opening loss to the Giants.

Suárez has been an effective lefty in the middle of the Phillies' rotation for the past several years, but his absence so far has put an increasing strain on a starting group that also has Zack Wheeler and especially Aaron Nola struggling at the top.

MORE: The Phillies might have an Aaron Nola problem

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports