Phillies fall three times to Mets, have work left to clinch NL East

It would have been nice to quiet the crowd in Queens — the Phillies' I-95 rivals enthusiastically rooting on the red hot Mets as they make an unlikely push for a playoff spot.

But the Mets took three of four in a pivotal series against the Phillies this weekend, delaying Philly's NL East celebration, at least for another day.

Philadelphia wasted a gem of a start from Zack Wheeler, who went seven innings in the finale of the series, striking out eight while allowing a pair of runs in a razor thin 2-1 loss. His Cy Young case continues to be undeniable.

The Phillies basically surrendered the series opener, sending Taijuan Walker to the mound in a feeble effort to sport a serviceable fifth starter (who will not be relevant come postseason time) in an ugly 10-6 defeat. The offense mashed Friday, as they clinched a playoff spot with a 12-2 win. On Saturday Ranger Suarez did enough to keep the Phils in it but the offense mustered just three runs in a 6-3 loss.

All of this was just short of the team's first stated goal — clinching the division title. Here's what you need to know, as the Phillies still have a ton to play for in the closing week of the regular season.

The NL East

After falling in three of four games in Queens, the Phillies' still have a magic number of two to win the division — with six games remaining (three against the Cubs and then the Nationals). With a five-game lead over the aforementioned Mets in the NL East, a combination of two wins/Mets losses locks things up.

A pair of wins, a win and one Mets loss, or two losses paired with two Mets losses gives Philly the crown for the first time in over a decade. New York will have its hands full needing to go at least 5-1, or 6-0 against the Braves and Brewers, each on the road to even have a chance at shocking the baseball world.

A first-round bye

Assuming an NL East title, there is another huge prize left to play for. The Phillies currently hold the No. 2 seed in the National League, leading the NL Central champion Brewers by three games with six remaining. So they very much hold their seeding fate in their hands.

It's a little controversial, based on recent history, as to whether the bye is a good thing. It offers between four and five days off to a baseball team that has played 162 games without more than a day off (besides the All-Star break) for six months. The Phillies were actually beneficiaries of not having a bye in each of their last two campaigns. They handled the best two-of-three Wild Card rounds with aplomb. In 2022 they swept St. Louis and then beat the well-rested Braves in four games. In 2023 they swept the Marlins and beat the well-rested Braves in four games again.

In those last two postseasons, teams with a first-round bye went 3-5 in the divisional round.



The Phillies should be in the column of wanting the time off. Getting the rotation set and resting their clearly less than 100% players will certainly be a boost for the Phils, who very much need a breather.

A combination of three wins from the Phils and losses from the Brewers would lock up that No. 2 seed. The Brewers face the Pirates and then the Mets to finish their slate.

The No. 1 seed

The top seed in the NL comes with some perks — the biggest of these is home-field advantage in every round of the postseason. Philly has the most home wins in baseball this season, and their home-field advantage in the postseason was abundantly clear in each of the last two Octobers.

Here's a look at all of baseball (including the AL) and where things stand on September 22:

Team Record GB Dodgers* 93-63 — Phillies 92-64 1 Yankees 92-64 2 Padres 90-66 3 Guardians 90-67 3.5 Brewers 89-67 4





The Phillies hold a tiebreaker over the Dodgers* — so in reality they are a half game out of the the top seed in the postseason. They need to finish with the same record as the Dodgers.

This one will come down to the wire. L.A. will play the playoff-bound Padres and then they lowly Rockies. The Yankees are also threats for home-field in a potential World Series, and they'll finish up with the Orioles and Pirates.

