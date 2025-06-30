Bryce Harper activated for Phillies' return home against Padres

Bryce Harper will be back for the Phillies' return to Citizens Bank Park on Monday night.

The star first baseman has been activated from the 10-day Injured List, the club announced Monday afternoon, while infielder Buddy Kennedy has been designated for assignment to make room on the 26-man roster.

Harper has been out since June 6 with an inflammation issue in his right wrist , which arose just after a brief return from a Spencer Strider fastball to the elbow that rendered him day-to-day.

The wrist issue was separate, and something that has been on and off in the past, Harper later said, but was debilitating enough this time to warrant an IL stint. Harper also said there were no structural problems in his wrist and surgery won't be needed.

Harper was slashing .258/.368/.446 across 57 games with noticeably weaker power before getting sidelined.

Still, any absence of him presented a blow to a Phillies lineup that has had a known tendency to go into prolonged, incohesive hitting slumps.

Standout minor league infielder Otto Kemp was called up to fill in, though, and all things considered, he's done admirably in Harper's spot, which included hitting a double that scored Bryson Stott from first in Sunday's 2-1 win over the rival Braves down in Atlanta.

Kemp has performed well enough to warrant an argument to stay up, but now that Harper's back taking up first and Alec Bohm occupies Kemp's other position at third base, a look in the outfield could be in the cards amid underwhelming results that have continued in center and left.

The Phillies return to action against the Padres later Monday for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch in South Philly.

