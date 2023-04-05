Phillies postpone home opener to Friday

The Phillies' triumphant return to Citizens Bank Park is being pushed back one day. The Phils' home opener, originally scheduled for Thursday afternoon, is being pushed back to Friday at 3:05 p.m. for fear of rain:

I do applaud Major League Baseball and the team for doing this now instead of sending fans down there, dealing with the elements, paying for parking and then concessions before calling the game. It allows fans ample time to adjust their plans accordingly.

Weather for Friday around first pitch in South Philadelphia looks to be 60 degrees and cloudy, but not rainy, per The Weather Channel.

