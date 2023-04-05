More Sports:

April 05, 2023

Phillies postpone home opener to Friday

Due to a forecast of afternoon showers, the Phillies announced that their home opener has been pushed back from Thursday to Friday at 3:05 p.m.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Citizens_Bank_Park_Phillies_Blue_Jays_092022_KateFrese33.jpg Kate Frese/Kate Frese for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 20: A photo from the Philadelphia Phillies game against the Toronto Blue Jays on September 20, 2022 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. (Photo by Kate Frese/PhillyVoice)

The Phillies' triumphant return to Citizens Bank Park is being pushed back one day. The Phils' home opener, originally scheduled for Thursday afternoon, is being pushed back to Friday at 3:05 p.m. for fear of rain:

I do applaud Major League Baseball and the team for doing this now instead of sending fans down there, dealing with the elements, paying for parking and then concessions before calling the game. It allows fans ample time to adjust their plans accordingly. 

Weather for Friday around first pitch in South Philadelphia looks to be 60 degrees and cloudy, but not rainy, per The Weather Channel.

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Beautiful luxury home on sunny day

If you are re-entering the homebuying market in 2023, you may be rewarded
Limited - ACLU - Police Officer

Stop-and-frisk: A clear failure of public safety policy

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

North Wildwood police warn pet owners of coyote sightings
Coyote North Wildwood

Sponsored

Stop-and-frisk: A clear failure of public safety policy
Limited - ACLU - Police Officer

Health News

Eye drops factory linked to deadly bacterial infections cited for sterilization violations
Eye drops contamination

Phillies

The Phillies go big with Citizens Bank Park's giant new PhanaVision board
Phillies-Preview-Day-Citizens-Bank-Park-PhanaVision-4.3.23-MLB.jpg

Television

Serial killer Ted Bundy's links to 1969 Garden State Parkway murders examined in new true crime series
Bundy NJ Murders

Festivals

Screen 'Stephen Curry: Underrated' during Philadelphia Film Festival SpringFest
PFS SpringFest

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved