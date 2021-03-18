Phillies positional preview: Didi Gregorius was Philly's best hitter last year — can it carry to 2021?

Spring training is in full swing, as the Phillies are currently both tuning up to make a run at the playoffs in 2021 while also honing down their roster to the best 26 men they have to field a team when they return from Clearwater.

According to Pa.Unibet.com, the Phils are +285 to make the playoffs, and have an over/under win total of 80.5. With a payroll near the luxury tax limit, fans and team management alike are hoping they can far exceed both of these predictions.

So now is as good a time as any to ramp things up here at PhillyVoice too. As the April 1 season opener against the Braves approaches, we'll break down everything you need to know to get ready for one of the most anticipated Phillies seasons ever.

Let's take a look at shortstop...

Scouting report

Last year in this space, we asked if Didi Gregorius was anything more than a simple stopgap at shortstop, as they had some talented prospects who play shortstop and the former Yankee inked a one-year prove-it deal.

After a slow-moving offseason, at the last minute the Phillies conceded that Gregorius did indeed prove it, extending him with a two-year, $28 million contract. He was one of the Phils' most reliable and productive players during the abbreviated 60-game season in 2020:

Stat Number Team rank Games played 60 Most At bats 215 2nd most Runs scored 34 3rd most Base hits 61 Most Extra base hits 22 Most Homers 10 3rd most RBI 40 Most





Okay, maybe the Phillies are getting a steal. That's a .284 batting average, 27 homers, 108 RBI and 92 runs scored extrapolated over a typical 162-game season.

Gregorius' defense is fine, but he has shown he has the potential to put up All-Star caliber numbers at the plate — and stay healthy — two things that will keep him hitting in the heart of the order for Joe Girardi in 2021. The Phillies need production from this premium position, and here's why...

NL East ranking

Francisco Lindor certainly changes things on the below table when compared to last year's shortstop outlook. The Mets' prized acquisition is four years younger than Gregorius, but has a career WAR 10 points higher. He's a four-time All-Star and perennial MVP candidate and is probably the most talented player who plays short in the NL East. Interestingly, the other four teams in the division got spectacular play from their everyday shortstops in 2020, and all four are returning for 2021.

Here's a look at some numbers:





Shortstop 2020 stats 2021 proj Career WAR PHI Didi Gregorius (31) .284, 10 HR, 40 RBI .254, 24 HR, 86 RBI 18.7 ATL Dansby Swanson (27) .274, 10 HR, 35 RBI .250, 20 HR, 75 RBI 7.5 MIA Miguel Rojas (32) .304, 4 HR, 20 RBI .263, 9 HR, 47 RBI 8.5 NYM Francisco Lindor (27) .258, 8 HR, 27 RBI .269, 28 HR, 73 RBI 28.7 WAS Trea Turner (27) .335, 12 HR, 21 RBI .284, 21 HR, 70 RBI 16.6



The Nationals' Turner was an MVP candidate last season and as such is ranked by FantasyPros as the second best shortstop in fantasy (behind Fernando Tatis Jr.), with Lindor listed in fourth. Swanson is 13th and Gregorius is 17th.



