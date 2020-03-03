Phillies season preview: Can Didi Gregorius be anything other than a stopgap at shortstop?

Spring training is starting to ramp up, as the Phillies are currently both tuning up to make a run at the playoffs in 2020 whilst also honing down their roster to the best 26 men they have to field a team when they return from Clearwater.

So it's as good a time as any to ramp things up here at PhillyVoice too. As the March 26 season opener against the Marlins approaches, we'll break down everything you need to know to get ready for one of the most anticipated Phillies seasons ever.

Let's take a look at shortstop...

Didi Gregorius is already showing he is a good fit in Philly.

At least off the field.

In his brief time as a Phillies player since signing a one-year, $14 million deal a few months ago, the 30-year-old has shared his thoughts with the media on the Astros cheating scandal, on baseball's "absurd" playoff expansion plan, on how to expand the reach of the game (he says lower ticket prices and no blackout restrictions) and on his love of photography.

Phillies fans are suckers for athletes with personality and who can give a good soundbite. But they are even bigger suckers for players who can perform on the field. Can Gregorius make good on his "prove it" contract?