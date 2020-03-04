Phillies season preview: Scott Kingery is the man at third base — but for how long?

Spring training is starting to ramp up, as the Phillies are currently both tuning up to make a run at the playoffs in 2020 whilst also honing down their roster to the best 26 men they have to field a team when they return from Clearwater.

So it's as good a time as any to ramp things up here at PhillyVoice too. As the March 26 season opener against the Marlins approaches, we'll break down everything you need to know to get ready for one of the most anticipated Phillies seasons ever.

Let's take a look at third base...

The Phillies broke convention for Scott Kingery two offseasons ago, when they signed the then-prospect (who had never appeared in a major league game) to a six-year, $24 million contract.

They knew they were getting an unconventional player, and Kingery has shown he is more than worth the presumptive contract Matt Klentak was bold enough to sign him to.

In two seasons with the Phils, Kingery has played every position except for two: catcher and first base. His bat has been slow to adjust to the big leagues, but the 25-year-old has shown improvement year-over-year despite inconsistency month-to-month.

With Maikel Franco, the Phillies' longtime third baseman, now with the Royals, Kingery will get a chance to start as an everyday player this year, but he may not be starting at third for long. The team's top prospect Alec Bohm is knocking on the door. Jean Segura, their presumptive second baseman (and former shortstop) has also been getting plenty of reps at third base — opening up the possibility the two could potentially swap positions.

Still, we'll focus mostly on Kingery today:

Scouting report

There isn't a whole lot of information to look at, as Kingery has spent just two seasons playing major league baseball. He hit a meager .226 with only eight homers in 147 games back in 2018, but improved both of those numbers to .258 with 19 homers in 21 fewer games in 2019. His offense doesn't appear to be his best tool‚ his best tool is obviously his versatility.

Defensively, third base was his among his strongest spots on the field:

Position Innings Runs saved Errors SS 1,006.1 -2 11 RF, CF, LF 570 2 3 3B 382.2 15 7 2B 88.2 13 1 P 1.1 (13.50 ERA) —

As you can see, Kingery isn't a very good pitcher. But he is a pretty good third baseman. Though seven errors in 51 games at the position isn't ideal, he did — according to Baseball Reference's "defensive runs saved above average" — contribute a plus-15 number when at the hot corner. If he can field the position as well as the departed Franco while adding a serviceable bat, the Phillies will take it.

NL East ranking

Last season, Josh Donaldson and Anthony Rendon highlighted a stacked group of NL East third baseman. They've left the division and given way to some much weaker stopgaps in Atlanta and Washington, with Philly perhaps slotting in as the third best third base situation for 2020. Jeff McNeil was an All-Star last year and is one of the better bats in the entire division, while Brian Anderson could go either way this season. A look at the numbers: