Phillies positional preview: Will second baseman Jean Segura continue to decline?

Spring training is in full swing, as the Phillies are currently both tuning up to make a run at the playoffs in 2021 while also honing down their roster to the best 26 men they have to field a team when they return from Clearwater.

According to Pa.Unibet.com, the Phils are +285 to make the playoffs, and have an over/under win total of 80.5. With a payroll near the luxury tax limit, fans and team management alike are hoping they can far exceed both of these predictions.

So now is as good a time as any to ramp things up here at PhillyVoice too. As the April 1 season opener against the Braves approaches, we'll break down everything you need to know to get ready for one of the most anticipated Phillies seasons ever.

Let's take a look at second base...

Scouting report

When the Phillies traded for Jean Segura a few years ago, they thought they were getting a player capable of playing multiple positions who could lead the league in batting average, get on base a ton, steal bases and be a lightning rod on offense.

What they got was more of a slightly above average infielder with a little pop, but who is probably not playing up to his $14 million a year salary.

Season BA SB Runs 2016 .319 33 102 2017 .300 22 80 2018 .304 20 91 2019 .280 10 71 2020* .266 2 28



In 2016, Segura led the National League with 203 hits, in a league high 637 at bats. He also had a career-high 20 home runs. In 2018, the year before he came to Philly, he was an All-Star. But, in each of the last five seasons Segura has stolen fewer bases, scored fewer runs and hit for a lower average while his home run totals are slipping under double digits.

Even if you multiply his stats by three in a shortened 2020 season during which he played only 54 games, you get six stolen bases and 84 runs scored. Where is Segura's production?

Well, part of it, according to the man himself, is a simple change in approach to keep up with a change in the game.

“As a baseball player, the game changed right now,” Segura told media members (via Inquier.com). “You need to get on base. You need to create opportunities to score runs. For me, I can put a lot of balls in play but probably that ball that I put in play is going to be an out. I can sacrifice that contact rate to take pitches, battle an at-bat, maybe take a walk, and create an opportunity for the team to score runs. That’s what gets you some wins in a ball game.”

Segura's on base percentage has more or less remained the same since 2016, dropping slightly from .368 to .349 in 2017, .341 in 2018, .323 in 2019 and .347 in 2020 — not great, but relatively the same. If he can get on base more than 35% of the time next year, the Phillies will certainly take it.

NL East ranking

There are some really strong positional groups in the NL East this season, but second base isn't one of them. Segura is the best player projected to start by career WAR, with veterans Starlin Castro and Jeff McNeil each returning to the Mets and Nats respectively with proven track records. Ozzie Albie is immensely talented and still just 24, and probably has the best chance of breaking out of anyone in this group. The Marlins will likely give former stud prospect Diaz another chance in the starting role.

Here's a look at some numbers:



Second baseman 2020 stats 2021 proj. Career WAR PHI Jean Segura (30) .266, 7 HR, 25 RBI .273, 13 HR, 58 RBI 21.8 ATL Ozzie Albies (24) .271, 6 HR, 19 RBI .278, 16 HR, 54 RBI 11.7 MIA Isan Diaz (24) .182, 0 HR, 1 RBI .215, 7 HR, 29 RBI -1.0 NYM Jeff McNeil (28) .311, 4 HR, 23 RBI .298, 17 HR, 64 RBI 9.4 WAS

Starlin Castro (30)

.267, 2 HR, 4 RBI .262, 10 HR, 38 RBI 17.7



For what it's worth, Albies has high expectations for 2021, and is listed as the top fantasy baseball second baseman by Fantasy Pros. McNeil is 9th and Segura is 15th.