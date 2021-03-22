Phillies positional preview: Andrew McCutchen is probably a stopgap in left field — but for who?

Spring training is in full swing, as the Phillies are currently both tuning up to make a run at the playoffs in 2021 while also honing down their roster to the best 26 men they have to field a team when they return from Clearwater.

According to Pa.Unibet.com, the Phils are +285 to make the playoffs,

and have an over/under win total of 80.5. With a payroll near the luxury tax limit, fans and team management alike are hoping they can far exceed both of these predictions.

So now is as good a time as any to ramp things up here at PhillyVoice too. As the April 1 season opener against the Braves approaches, we'll break down everything you need to know to get ready for one of the most anticipated Phillies seasons ever.

Let's take a look at left field...

Scouting report

From 2011 to 2015, McCutchen was an All-Star five years in a row, was the 2013 NL MVP with two other top three finishes, won four Silver Sluggers and a Gold Glove in Pittsburgh. In those five seasons, he was a different player than he is today — perhaps the best in baseball.



McCutchen per 162 games (2011-2015)

Average HR 2B RBI SB .302 25 35 90 20





In the years since, with the Pirates, Giants, Yankees and Phillies, he has been a much more down-to-earth kind of player. He's certainly a worthy starter in the big leagues, but at 34 years old, he is clearly in decline.



McCutchen per 162 games (2016-2020)

Average HR 2B RBI SB .261 20 18 69 7





McCutchen bounced back from his torn ACL and played in 57 of 60 games in the shortened 2020 season, which is a definite positive that he is not injury-prone and his setback in 2019 was just bad luck. The Phillies are no doubt hoping to get one more solid season from the aging former superstar, somewhere in the neighborhood of 130-140 games, with their outfield reserves and backups a bit lacking.

We'll get more into the depth behind him and his contract situation a bit later, but for now, the Phillies have their everyday left fielder and the veteran leadership McCutchen offers could potentially be just as valuable as hit bat this season.

NL East ranking

The NL East boasts two of last year's top MVP vote getters in the NL in Marcell Ozuna and Juan Soto, and then a trio of older veteran hitters in Andrew McCutchen, Corey Dickerson and J.D. Davis. Soto is clearly the player to watch in this group, as he is still just 22-years-old and is a superstar already. Cutch is likely in the middle of the pack.