Phillies power rankings roundup: Things are streaking up

The Phillies have had an interesting month of June. After firing manager Joe Girardi, the Phils fired off nine wins a row — some of them in wild walkout fashion — and have crawled their way back to the .500 mark.

They are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to playoff positioning, but the expanded 12-team field certainly offers them perhaps their best chance of ending their 10-year playoff draught.

Here's a look at where they currently rank at a few big-name baseball media outlets:

