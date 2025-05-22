Phillies prospect Andrew Painter takes big next step in Tommy John comeback

Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter reached another major milestone Wednesday night as the fireballing right-hander continues to come back from Tommy John surgery that cost him two full seasons.

The 22-year-old phenom allowed one earned run on three hits for the IronPigs in Allentown against the Buffalo Bison in his third start for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. More importantly, his 71-pitch outing marked the second straight start that Painter threw more than 70 pitches, a significant step as the organization continues to stretch him out following the long layoff to recover from the procedure he underwent at the end of July in 2023.

The Phillies have said they expect Painter to be in the majors at some point this summer, identifying July for his potential call-up, although finding an open spot in the rotation could be difficult given the success of the starting five.

But before they can call up Painter, the Phils need him to be properly stretched, as Painter just started his seventh game this season after not toeing the rubber since September of the 2022 season, which is also the last time Painter threw more than 70 pitches in consecutive games.

It’s arguable that Painter’s 142 total pitches in his last two IronPigs starts, and 202 total pitches since his promotion to Lehigh Valley from Single-A Clearwater, are even more significant than his 2.25 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 12 innings since joining the IronPigs or him getting his first since 2022 earlier this month.

At Clearwater, the most pitches thrown by Painter in any of his four starts from April 11-May 1 was 43, and his average pitch count was slightly over 40 per game compared to his average of slightly more than 67 pitches per game with the IronPigs.

Here are Painter's pitch totals by start in 2025:

Date Pitches Thrown April 11 37 April 18 39 April 24 43 May 1 42 May 8 60 May 15 71 May 21 71





By hitting the 60-pitch plateau in each of his three IronPigs starts, Painter is getting his pitch count to levels he routinely reached at Double-A in 2022, when he made five starts for the Fightin Phils and totaled 413 pitches in five starts, an average of 83 pitches per start.

On Sept. 3, 2022, Painter tossed 92 pitches in seven frames against the Rockies’ Double-A affiliate. On Aug. 13, 2022, Painter raised his pitch count to 93 while pitching in Single A for the Jersey Shore Blue Claws, which is still the most pitches he’s thrown in a professional game.

Given his comeback from surgery and his improved efficiency since his lower-level days in the minors, it’s doubtful Painter – the No. 5 overall prospect in MLB – will reach the 90-pitch mark in the minors, but it’s vital that the Phillies continue to get his arm strengthened and prepared for his eventual promotion.

Right now, the Phils have MLB’s fourth-best ERA (3.34) among starting rotations, second-best to the Mets in the NL. Left-hander Jesús Luzardo is off to a historically dominant start after coming to the Phils in an offseason trade, while ace Zack Wheeler ranks second among all MLB pitchers in strikeouts (80) to go along with his 5-1 record and 2.67 ERA. Southpaw Cristopher Sánchez also cruises with a 3.10 ERA.

Despite some typical early season struggles, Aaron Nola was still giving the Phillies innings until he was recently sidelined because of an ankle injury and Thursday starter Ranger Suarez has looked much more like himself over the past two starts, going seven innings in each, than he did when he got shelled in his May 4 season debut.

But anything can happen between now and July that could require Painter’s call-up, so the Phillies will continue to stretch him out in Triple A until he’s needed.

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports