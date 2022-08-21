Seranthony Domínguez placed on IL, Corey Knebel done for the season

Far from the news you want to hear from the Phillies' bullpen this late in the season, especially in a series against the Mets.

Seranthony Domínguez has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right tricep tendinitis retroactive to Thursday and Corey Knebel has been moved to the 60-day IL, effectively ending his season.



Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, Knebel has a tear in his right shoulder capsule, and in order to avoid surgery, will receive stem cell treatment in Texas.

The Phillies signed Knebel in the winter, before the lockout went into effect, and avoided salary arbitration with Domínguez with hopes that both would serve as key arms toward the back of the bullpen, with one of the two stepping up to take over as the team's closer.

Things looked good for Knebel early, who racked up four saves with a 0.96 WHIP through April. But as the season wore on, he struggled to locate his pitches, and now the tear might explain why.

Domínguez, meanwhile, has gone on to become a critical piece of the Phillies' bullpen in his fourth season with the big-league club.



Through 46 appearances and 44 innings pitched this year, Domínguez is 6-4 with nine saves, a 1.64 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP, and since the trade deadline on August 2, has shared closing duties in the ninth with David Robertson.

Domínguez wasn't available for Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets, and interim manager Rob Thomson revealed after the nightcap of it that it was because the righthander felt tightness in his arm having a catch that morning.

The 27-year-old had Tommy John surgery in 2020, so he and the Phillies are exercising caution here.

“Yeah, I feel really worried about it because it’s my arm,” Domínguez told NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury. “Everything, I take it seriously because I’ve got to take care of my arm. It’s the only way that I can compete.”

The club recalled right-hander Tyler Cyr from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill Domínguez's spot in the bullpen. In 35 appearances with the IronPigs this season, he's 2-3 with a 2.50 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP.

Harper update

Some good news for the Phillies?

Bryce Harper is doing well in his recovery from a broken thumb. He told reporters prior to Sunday's series finale against New York that he hopes to begin his rehab assignment in Lehigh Valley by the middle of this week.

The September return is in sight.

