Rare Phillies combo of consistent hitting, shutdown relief pitching fuels sweep of Twins

For the first time in a while, the Phillies strung together good at bats, untouchable relief pitching and sustained starting pitching excellence over a three-game series.

When they do that, which is rare, they're pretty tough to beat. The Twins found that out.

First, the Phillies slaughtered them in Iowa in MLB's annual "Field of Dreams" game, a 7-1 win. Then after a day off and a flight to Minneapolis, they served up another lopsided defeat to Minnesota, 9-1. On Sunday, they flipped the script, overcoming an early five-run deficit to rally for a 7-5 win, with pinch-hitter Bryan De La Cruz delivering the go-ahead two run-single in the eighth to help complete the sweep.

The Phillies recorded their first sweep since taking three of three from the Padres from June 2-4 and, more importantly, broke a two-series losing streak thanks to some slumping batters snapping out of their funk, some struggling relievers getting outs, and outside of Andrew Painter's struggle Sunday, with starting pitching setting the tone.

Without any true losers, we'll give you the skinny on the standouts most responsible for the sweep:

Alec Bohm: The poster boy for the Phillies' offensive woes this season, Bohm enjoyed a tremendous series, with at least one hit in each game, including a 5-for-5 showing Saturday and an a three-run homer Sunday in a four-run sixth before a well-placed bloop single to right in the eighth that tied the game.

BOHMER SENDS ONE TO THE CONCOURSE! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Ya59RY7zAN — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 16, 2026

Bohm went 8-for-12 in the series, with four doubles and five RBI. Maybe it's the start of something. The Phillies really need a strong finish from Bohm to hang in the postseason.

Alec Bohm has his first career 5-hit game! pic.twitter.com/KdifBOw4lu — MLB (@MLB) August 16, 2026

Bullpen: There really weren't high-leverage innings in the two blowouts, but four relievers combined for 4.0 scoreless frames in Iowa, followed by 2.1 more Saturday, including Alex McFarlane's three-strikeout effort over 1.1 innings. On Sunday, the bullpen retired nine of the first 10 batters it faced after Painter came out and as the Phillies were rallying to take the lead before former Twins closer Jhoan Duran slammed the doors on his old team in the ninth despite allowing two hitters to reach. It's not been often this season – or at all? – that the Phillies have received multiple scoreless frames in three consecutive games from their bullpen. Orion Kerkering and Jonathan Bowlan each tossed a scoreless frame in two of the three games.

Aaron Nola, Jesús Luzardo: If not for Andrew Painter's rough outing, this would've just been called "starting pitchers." Nola capitalized on the Iowa game being played without an ABS challenge system, scattering five hits over 5.0 innings and striking out nine. That's four consecutive starts Nola hasn't allowed more than three earned runs, and his 4.09 ERA in his last six starts is much more respectable for a No. 4 starter.

Aaron Nola ties a season high with 9 strikeouts!#MLBatFieldofDreams pic.twitter.com/yqwOJERt0i — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2026

Luzardo, meanwhile, has been a strikeout machine since the All-Star break. He fanned nine over 6.2 innings and has 49 strikeouts in 40 innings since the break, along with a 2.48 ERA in that span. Luzardo's 185 strikeouts are fifth most in the majors.

Jesús Luzardo since 6/10:



11 GS

2.04 ERA

70.2 IP

96 K

0.95 WHIP pic.twitter.com/49QE6AoHmk — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 15, 2026