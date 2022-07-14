Phillies drop two games in Toronto while players miss trip due to vaccination requirements

The Phillies have fallen out of playoff positioning after dropping both parts of a two-game set in Toronto against the Blue Jays. Losing 4-3 on Monday and 8-2 on Wednesday, the Phillies are now 46-43 and a game out of the third Wild Card spot in the National League.

A few quick notes on the state of the Phils...

Stuck Stateside 💉

Four Phillies players couldn't make the trip to Toronto given that they're unvaccinated with the Canadian requirements for entry into the country:

That rotation shuffling because of Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson's absences necessitated the Phillies having a "bullpen game" on Monday. Reliever Andrew Bellatti started the first game of his major league career in his age-30 season because of this. Not great! He surrendered two runs in just a single inning of work. It was the trickle-down effect from the unvaccinated players that led to what felt like a loss before the team even took the field.