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September 03, 2026

Philly Cider Week will kick off with a taproom party and close with a Headhouse Square market

The Oct. 25-Nov. 1 celebration will feature Pennsylvania cider, an outdoor market and events at bars, restaurants and cideries around the Philadelphia area.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Food & Drink Cider
Philly Cider Week 2026 Photo Credit/Stephen Lyford

Philly Cider Week returns Oct. 25-Nov. 1 with events highlighting Pennsylvania cider, including celebrations at Pip’s and the Headhouse Shambles.

From a 12-hour taproom party to an open-air market beneath the Headhouse Shambles, Philly Cider Week will give Pennsylvania cider eight days in the spotlight this fall.

The celebration runs from Sunday, Oct. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 1, with cider releases, dinners, pairings, classes and other events planned at bars, restaurants and cideries around the Philadelphia area. The complete schedule will be announced about two weeks before the week begins.

The festivities start at Pip’s, Ploughman Farm Cider’s first Philadelphia taproom. Pennsylvania cider producers will participate from 2-7 p.m. Oct. 25 before the night shifts into a party celebrating the taproom’s first anniversary. The event continues until 2 a.m.

The opening party is for people 21 and older. Admission is free, with cider and other purchases available separately. Organizers have not yet announced which producers will participate.

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Philly Cider Week will end with an outdoor cider market beneath the Headhouse Shambles on Sunday, Nov. 1, from 3-7 p.m. The all-ages event will have Pennsylvania cider, live music, local snacks and face painting.

The closing market also is free to enter, with food and drinks sold separately. Optional cider passports will be available in advance and at the event. The event will benefit the Food Trust.

Philly Cider Week is presented in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Cider Guild. More information and the full schedule will be posted at PhillyCiderWeek.com.

Philly Cider Week opening party

Sunday, Oct. 25 | 2 p.m.-2 a.m.
Pip’s
1321 N. Lee St.
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Free admission; purchases are pay-as-you-go
Ages 21 and older

Philly Cider Week closing market

Sunday, Nov. 1 | 3-7 p.m.
Headhouse Shambles
Second Street between Pine and South streets
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Free admission; purchases are pay-as-you-go

All ages

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

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