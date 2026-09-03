Philly Cider Week will kick off with a taproom party and close with a Headhouse Square market

From a 12-hour taproom party to an open-air market beneath the Headhouse Shambles, Philly Cider Week will give Pennsylvania cider eight days in the spotlight this fall.

The celebration runs from Sunday, Oct. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 1, with cider releases, dinners, pairings, classes and other events planned at bars, restaurants and cideries around the Philadelphia area. The complete schedule will be announced about two weeks before the week begins.

The festivities start at Pip’s, Ploughman Farm Cider’s first Philadelphia taproom. Pennsylvania cider producers will participate from 2-7 p.m. Oct. 25 before the night shifts into a party celebrating the taproom’s first anniversary. The event continues until 2 a.m.

The opening party is for people 21 and older. Admission is free, with cider and other purchases available separately. Organizers have not yet announced which producers will participate.

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Philly Cider Week will end with an outdoor cider market beneath the Headhouse Shambles on Sunday, Nov. 1, from 3-7 p.m. The all-ages event will have Pennsylvania cider, live music, local snacks and face painting.

The closing market also is free to enter, with food and drinks sold separately. Optional cider passports will be available in advance and at the event. The event will benefit the Food Trust.

Philly Cider Week is presented in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Cider Guild. More information and the full schedule will be posted at PhillyCiderWeek.com.

Philly Cider Week opening party

Sunday, Oct. 25 | 2 p.m.-2 a.m.Pip’s1321 N. Lee St.Philadelphia, PA 19125Free admission; purchases are pay-as-you-goAges 21 and older

Philly Cider Week closing market

Sunday, Nov. 1 | 3-7 p.m.Headhouse ShamblesSecond Street between Pine and South streetsPhiladelphia, PA 19147Free admission; purchases are pay-as-you-go

All ages

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