November 03, 2020

Philly Dance Fitness hosting virtual 'Hamilton' class

Work up a sweat by learning choreography set to hits from the musical

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Learn choreography to musical hits 'The Room Where It Happens,' 'Helpless' and 'The Schuyler Sisters' during a virtual class. Pictured above is Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton in the filmed version of the original Broadway production of 'Hamilton.'

Don't throw away your shot to join in a creative workout with Philly Dance Fitness. The studio is offering a virtual dance workshop with "Hamilton" music Saturday.

Participants will learn original choreography set to favorite songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical about Alexander Hamilton. 

RELATED: Join the Stay Fit Philly Challenge and receive a medal and T-shirt

The playlist includes "The Room Where It Happens," "Helpless" and "The Schuyler Sisters."

Don't worry, you don't need to have moves like Leslie Odom Jr. and the rest of the original cast to be able to join in the workshop.

A Philly Dance Fitness instructor will break down all the steps in the choreography. Every level of dancer, from beginner to expert, is invited to participate.

In total, the workshop will run 90 minutes and will include some jazz and hip-hop moves. The price is $20.

After purchasing a ticket online, you'll receive an email with a unique access code. Your password will allow you to rewatch the video as many times as you want for up to seven days after the premiere on Saturday.

And when your workout is done, you can head over to Disney+ to watch the "Hamilton" film to keep the day's theme going.

"Hamilton" Masterclass

Saturday, Nov. 7
2 p.m. | $20 per person
Virtual event

