Join the Stay Fit Philly Challenge and receive a medal and T-shirt

The Stay Fit Philly Challenge sponsored by Philly RACES encourages people to get active through the month of November.

The goal is to do some type of exercise for 15 to 30 minutes per day this month, or as many days as you can. Daily challenge videos are posted online, but you can choose any workout you want to complete. Even walking the dog can be counted toward your goal.

The last day to register is Sunday, Nov. 15, to be guaranteed a medal. The price is $45.

Once you're signed up, you'll need to remember to log all your activities through the end of the challenge, which is Monday, Nov. 30. You'll select the current day, or a past day in November, and enter the fitness activity you completed. Then click submit.

Not only will the Stay Fit Philly Challenge help motivate people to stay active during the pandemic, but it will also give people a chance to donate to a worthwhile cause. A portion of participants' registration fees will be donated to the American Association for Cancer Research.



Also, participants will get a choice of a long sleeve T-shirt or lightweight, long sleeve hoodie.

More information on how to join the Stay Fit Philly Challenge is available online.