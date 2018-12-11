More News:

December 11, 2018

Philly now has a free digital WiFi, charging, information kiosk on Market Street

The LinkPHL location is the first of 100 expected to be installed around the city

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Technology WiFi
LinkPHL Contributed image/Link Cities on Twitter

The first of 100 LinkPHL digital kiosks to appear in Philadelphia is deployed at 18th and Market streets in Center City.

Philadelphia unveiled a digital kiosk in Center City this week that displays a series of advertisements in exchange for free charging ports, phone service and WiFi, plus SEPTA updates. 

The LinkPHL kiosks will eventually total 100 around the city, starting with the inaugural 18th and Market location. 

You don't need a password to access the WiFi — you just need the Link app, which you can download here. After installng the app and inputing your information, you'll automatically connect to WiFi when you're in the vicinity of a kiosk. 

The kiosk's 55-inch, vertical, touch-screens also provide SEPTA Regional Rail updates, interactive maps of Philadelphia, work from local artists, Philly fun facts and local weather news headlines. The also is a related social services app that gives information on job training and medical care. 

New York City has more than 1,600 of these large sidewalk WiFi and charging stations already.

According to The Intercept, Link kiosks are equipped with microphones, three cameras and 30 sensors. Some, like "Rethink Link," worry the technology is "an opportunity for surveillance, data collection and corporate profit boxed and marketed as free WiFi." 

But TechCrunch reported kiosks that rely on advertising revenue, like LinkPHL, may be a step toward building the necessary infrastructure for advanced technology without being too heavy a cost on the city. In other words, in exchange for the progress, there are trade-offs.

Full deployment will take until the end of 2019 to complete, based on the original timeline proposed in Nov. 2017. 

Have a take on LinkPHL that you want to share? Did it freeze on you before you could check if your train was on time? Has it saved you from a near phone-dying disaster?  Let me know.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Technology WiFi Center City SEPTA Philadelphia Market Street Public Spaces Public Access

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler weighs in on top free agents Manny Machado and Bryce Harper
121018_Kapler_usat

Parenting

Naming babies for fruits and vegetables will be a thing in 2019
babies and fruit pexels

Holidays

Man gives up first-class seat on Philly-bound flight for mom, daughter headed to CHOP
Stock_Carroll - American Airlines plane at the Philadelphia International Airport

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: The Eagles never really had a chance this year
1210_Eagles_Cowboys_USAT

Real Estate

One of the 32 historic homes on Elfreth's Alley just went on the market
Elfreth's Alley

Entertainment

Ariana Grande announces second Philly show
Ariana Grande

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved