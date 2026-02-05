What you should know from the week that was in Philly sports

It was not a low stress week for Philly sports fans.

The Eagles followed up their decision to hire new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion — whose offensive style and philosophies remain a total mystery — by saying goodbye to longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. Stoutland was one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL and he was responsible for the careers of some legendary future Hall of Famers, like Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jason Peters and others.

The stark realities of a potential A.J. Brown trade also became a reality this past week, with our Eagles insider Jimmy Kempski writing: "Brown is arguably the best wide receiver in Eagles history, but the Eagles will not keep a player on the roster simply for cap purposes if that player doesn't want to play for the team or has become a poor fit."

The NBA Trade deadline came and went and the Sixers did Philly fans no favors as they traded fan favorite and last year's first round pick Jared McCain to the Thunder for some draft picks. They followed things up with moving on from veteran guard Eric Gordon who was moved in a salary dump move. The team looked good out west, taking two of its three games in California.

The Phillies are less than a week from starting team activities and with them likely done adding players, we took a look at the implications and ramifications of their impending free agents. Will they choose to extend Jesús Luzardo this season? With top prospect Aidan Miller getting praised all over the place as his trip to Clearwater approaches, we also looked at what sort of path he might have to the majors in 2026. Spoiler — it's not a likely debut this season.

And finally, the cratering Flyers found some success this week amid the chatter and rumors surrounding Matvei Michkov's conditioning and playing time.

Looking ahead, the Phillies will welcome pitchers and catchers to Clearwater next week as the Sixers finish their west coast trip, and first half the season (with a game against the Knicks in South Philly Wednesday). The Flyers begin their Olympic break.

