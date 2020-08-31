More Health:

August 31, 2020

Jefferson, Temple universities partner to reduce strokes in North Philly

Initiative funded by $5 million gift from Andréa and Ken Frazier

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Stroke
Philly Stroke Prevention Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Jefferson Health is using a $5 million gift from Andréa and Ken Frazier to improve stroke prevention and care in the Allegheny West section of Philadelphia.

Nearly 60,000 of the 785,000 annual strokes reported in the United States occur in Philadelphia – a staggering 7.6.% And many of them can be prevented. 

A new stroke prevention and care initiative launched by Thomas Jefferson and Temple universities aims to address the social determinants of health and racial disparities that help lead to higher risk of stroke for North Philly residents.  

The Frazier Family Coalition for Stroke Education and Prevention will focus its efforts in the Allegheny West neighborhood, which has some of the city's worst health outcomes. The initiative will be funded by a $5 million gift to Jefferson from Andréa and Ken Frazier, the CEO of the pharmaceutical company Merck & Co.

The Frazier Coalition will connect at-risk community members with information resources, and clinical care to prevent stroke. It also will help stroke patients get access to services they need to improve care and prevent stroke reoccurrence.

"It is critical that our health systems address the disparities that impact underserved communities," Andréa and Ken Frazier said in a joint statement. "Stroke disproportionately affects disadvantaged African American community members, and combined with poor access to education and health care, results in significantly poorer health outcomes.

"Our family has deep roots in North Philadelphia and has been impacted by the debilitating effects of stroke. We feel privileged to be in a position to help convene this partnership to bring life-saving stroke prevention measures to our community."

Andréa and Ken FrazierCourtesy/Jefferson Health

Andréa and Ken Frazier

Andréa Frazier is a stroke and cancer survivor. She is the founder of Frazier Designs, an interior design firm and drapery workroom. She also has served as a senior consultant for Cigna and taught international law and politics as an adjunct professor at St. Joseph's University.

Ken, her husband, was a partner with the Philadelphia law firm Drinker, Biddle and Reath before joining Merck in 1992. The couple supports many philanthropic initiatives in the city.

Stroke is the fourth-highest cause of death in Philadelphia. The city's stroke rate – which is 20 times the national average – is highest among underserved Black neighborhoods due to various factors, including a lack of health care accessibility, unmanaged chronic disease and a lack of awareness of risk factors. 

To extend outreach and expand care options, Jefferson and Temple will utilize the expertise of Jefferson's Vicki and Jack Farber Institute for Neuroscience, the Jefferson Center for Urban Health and Temple's Lewis Katz School of Medicine.

"Thanks to the Frazier's generosity, we're assembling a coalition of public and population health experts to devise a strategy focused on prevention and education to reduce stroke risk in these communities," said Dr. Robert H. Rosenwasser, president of the Farber Institute.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Stroke Philadelphia Merck Partnerships Thomas Jefferson University Temple University North Philly Temple Health Jefferson Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles player stock up / stock down media poll
083120JohnHightower

Sanitation

Trash, recycling collection expected to operate on regular schedule this week
Philly trash recycling collections

Prevention

This is a good year to get a flu shot, experts advise
Flu Shot 2020

MLB

Five starting pitchers the Phillies could trade for on deadline day
Robbie-Ray_083120_usat

Weddings

What are the gift-giving rules for weddings postponed due to COVID-19?
Wedding gift etiquette

Family-Friendly

Morris Arboretum's scarecrow design contest returns this fall
scarecrow contest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved