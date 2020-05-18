More Culture:

May 18, 2020

Questlove, Patti LaBelle among headliners of PHLove benefit concert

Event to raise money for the PHL COVID-19 Fund

By Pat Ralph
Questlove is one of several big-name artists who will headline the PHLove concert benefitting COVID-19 relief efforts on Thursday.

Some big-name musicians with Philadelphia ties will perform Thursday in a concert benefiting COVID-19 relief efforts across the region. 

Daryl Hall, Questlove and Patti LaBelle will headline the PHLove, which begins at 7 p.m. Some other notable Philly faces are expected to make surprise appearances. 

Among the other musicians set to appear: DJ Jazzy Jeff, Amos Lee, DJ Diamond Kuts & Friends, WALLO267, Jeffrey Gaines, Jay Buchanan of Rival Sons, The Geator, Jerry Blavat, and Pastor Alyn Waller and The Enon Tabernacle Fresh Anointing. 

The fundraiser will benefit the PHL COVID-19 Fund, which has raised $16 million and assisted nearly 400 nonprofits working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The fund, jointly run by the Philadelphia Foundation and the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey has prioritized organizations assisting those hit hardest by the crisis, including senior citizens, low-income residents without health insurance, people experiencing homelessness and those with disabilities. 

The event will be presented by Phillies Managing Partner John Middleton and his wife, Leigh.

“These past two months have been a distressing time for all of us – particularly those who are most in need and lacking food, shelter and hope,” John Middleton said. “We all know there are people who can use a hand up right now.”

The concert can be watched on 6ABC, CBS3 and NBC10. Several radio stations also are airing it, including 96.5 TDY, 98.1 WOGL, B101.1 and KYW Newsradio.

“The PHL COVID-19 Fund is doing an incredible job helping nonprofits on the front line of the region’s response to this pandemic,” Leigh Middleton said. “We’re honored to be a part of this effort to raise funds for those most in need and excited to bring this program to the community.”

Pat Ralph
