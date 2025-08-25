More Health:

August 25, 2025

Looking to lose weight? The viral 'pink salt trick' doesn't work, dietitians say

The TikTok trend suggests mixing Himalayan salt, lemon juice and water can help people shed pounds and reduce bloating. It's not backed by science.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
A new trend on TikTok claims mixing Himalayan pink salt with water can help promote increased metabolism and weight loss. Dieticians say it's just another fad that lacks merit.

One of the latest TikTok health trends spawning dozens of videos is a purported weight loss tip that involves drinking water mixed with Himalayan pink salt and lemon juice. Some videos claim pop singer and actress Jennifer Lopez lost weight using the recipe, which sometimes also calls for adding apple cider vinegar and cayenne pepper.

Like many claims about ways to easily drop weight, experts say the so-called "pink salt trick" isn't rooted in science. Many of the videos backing the trend give simple instructions for preparing pink salt water at home — claiming the drink helps cut dozens of pounds — but positive results from the habit most likely stem from replacing sugary beverages with water rather than stimulating one's metabolism.

"There's no research to support claims that it boosts metabolism, burns fat or reduces bloating," Natalie Rizzo, a registered dietitian, recently wrote for Today. "Some supporters claim that the sodium in the drink contributes to electrolyte balance, enhances hydration and reduces bloating. But adding extra salt to your water could actually have the opposite effect."

Pink salt is largely the same as table salt, except it also may have small amounts of beneficial minerals like potassium, magnesium and iron oxide.

"While sodium is a required nutrient, most of us get more than enough," Dara Ford, another dietitian and educator at American University, said in a story for VeryWell Health. "The presence of additional trace minerals is varied at best and does not provide more nutrients than a balanced, healthy diet."

Some studies have found that citric acid in lemon water may be a digestive aid, but much of the upside from drinking more water is rooted in the overall benefit of staying hydrated rather than added ingredients. About 90% of Americans already exceed the recommended daily sodium intake of 2,300 milligrams for adults, according to the American Heart Association, and adding salt to water may cause more bloating to those who consume too much of it.

Rizzo said the most tried and true method to shed weight in a healthy way is to adjust small dietary habits. Maintaining a slight calorie deficit — reducing how much you eat by a small amount each day over time — is the most effective approach to take without burning out on more extreme restriction and fasting.

Following a diet high in protein and fiber can help reduce cravings, and limiting ultra-processed foods is a good approach to reducing the excess calories. Cutting down on bloating is helped by reducing sodium intake, drinking enough plain water and getting light physical activity after meals — even a short walk.

Ford said staying hydrated is a great goal for overall health, but people shouldn't be fooled by fads that put a twist on it. Sometimes drinking more water can reduce hunger, creating the appearance that adding an ingredient is a difference-maker. That's not the case with pink salt.

"There is nothing magical happening here," Ford said.

Adult Health Weight Loss Philadelphia Sodium Salt Nutrition TikTok Diet Social Media

