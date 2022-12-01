More Events:

December 01, 2022

Pita Chip will give away free falafel to commemorate owner's immigration to America

On Friday, Dec. 9, the first 79 customers will receive complimentary falafel wraps or bowls as part of the annual event

On Friday, Dec. 9, all Pita Chip locations in the region are hosting falafel giveaways and discounts in honor of co-founder Omar Alsaadi’s U.S. immigration anniversary.

A modern Middle Eastern restaurant with locations throughout the Philly area will be offering giveaways and discounts next week in honor of its owner's immigration anniversary.

Pita Chip co-founder Omar Alsaadi came to the U.S. from Syria in December 1979, and to commemorate, the restaurant will host its annual "Americaversary Celebration" on Friday, Dec. 9.

MORE: MilkBoy Philly celebrates reopening of second floor music venue with live performances

When the shops open on Dec. 9 at 11 a.m., the first 79 customers will receive complementary falafel wraps or bowls. Once the giveaway ends, customers can purchase falafel bowls or wraps for just $0.79 throughout the rest of the day.

The festivities will occur at both Philadelphia locations, at Temple University and in University City, as well as the recently-opened Yardley location. No purchase is necessary to redeem the offers, which are limited to one item per person.

Following a successful Americaversary Celebration last year, Alsaadi has added a charitable initiative to this year's event. Pita Chip will donate proceeds from the day’s sales to Northeast Philadelphia’s Caring for Friends, and the Morrisville-based Interfaith Food Alliance, both of which help combat food insecurity. Further donations to the nonprofits will also be accepted at the register.

“I like to do something every year in early December to celebrate living my American dream, and this promotion was so successful last year that we knew we had to do it again,” Alsaadi said in a release. “We love taking care of our loyal customers and serving the community, and we’re really happy about the fact that this day of free and seriously discounted deliciousness will help hungry people in need.”

Pita Chip’s menu features salad bowls, rice bowls and wraps featuring chicken shawarma, beef shawarma, falafel and roasted vegetables. Customers can also dine on scratch-made hummus and sides, as well as a variety of authentic Middle Eastern desserts.

Americaversary Celebration

Friday, Dec. 9
11 a.m. to close | Free or $0.79
Pita Chip
1600 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
3601 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104
1623 Big Oak Road, Yardley, PA 19067

