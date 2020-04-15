More Events:

April 15, 2020

Pizzeria Vetri selling pizza kits, hosting class on Instagram

This DIY activity is something fun to do on Thursday, April 16, while social distancing

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Pizzeria Vetri pizza kits Courtesy of/Pizzeria Vetri

You can purchase a pizza kit from Pizzeria Vetri and watch on Instagram Live for instructions on how to make the pie at home on Thursday, April 16.

Marc Vetri's Pizzeria Vetri is offering a fun idea to help people spend Thursday night at home.

Since the popular Pizza After Dark classes, where guests learn to make Neapolitan pies, can't take place at the restaurant due to social distancing guidelines, Pizzeria Vetri is bringing the class to those at home via Instagram.

Rainbow balloons fill Fairmount in Philadelphia | #SavePhillyEats is selling food experiences to help restaurants during the COVID-19 crisis | Marc Vetri's Fiorella to offer takeout pasta and sauce

To join in, you'll need to order a pizza kit. The kits are currently available for delivery through Caviar or for pickup at both the Rittenhouse and Fairmount locations.

The build-your-own Margherita pizza kit is $12 and the pepperoni one is $14. You'll get a dough ball, house-made sauce, mozzarella and toppings.

Then at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, watch how to make the pizza live on Instagram. And if you're looking for after-dinner entertainment, the TV special "Disney Family Singalong" comes on at 8 p.m.

Also, it's important to note: While you'll probably eat all of your homemade pie, if you don't finish your pizza, be careful where you throw away your leftovers or this local groundhog may come by for a slice.

