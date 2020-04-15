Pizzeria Vetri selling pizza kits, hosting class on Instagram

Marc Vetri's Pizzeria Vetri is offering a fun idea to help people spend Thursday night at home.

Since the popular Pizza After Dark classes, where guests learn to make Neapolitan pies, can't take place at the restaurant due to social distancing guidelines, Pizzeria Vetri is bringing the class to those at home via Instagram.

To join in, you'll need to order a pizza kit. The kits are currently available for delivery through Caviar or for pickup at both the Rittenhouse and Fairmount locations.

The build-your-own Margherita pizza kit is $12 and the pepperoni one is $14. You'll get a dough ball, house-made sauce, mozzarella and toppings.

Then at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, watch how to make the pizza live on Instagram. And if you're looking for after-dinner entertainment, the TV special "Disney Family Singalong" comes on at 8 p.m.

Also, it's important to note: While you'll probably eat all of your homemade pie, if you don't finish your pizza, be careful where you throw away your leftovers or this local groundhog may come by for a slice.