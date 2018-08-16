Police: Worker trapped underground in North Philly accident

Rescue workers are attempting to a free a man who became trapped under rubble Thursday morning in the Oak Lane section of North Philadelphia.

Police said the incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. at a private residence in the 100 block of W. Walnut Park Drive.

Three laborers were working underground when a combination of dirt and concrete fell into their work area.

Two of the men were able to escape the hole. The third man was left trapped.

The rescue operation remains underway and there was no immediate update on the worker's condition.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

