November 29, 2021

Post Flight: Eagles take a massive step back in loss to Giants

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the ball against the New York Giants.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws the ball against the New York Giants.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Week 12 — They are who we thought they were?

The Philadelphia Eagles destroyed a lot of ground gained over the past month with a humiliating loss to the New York Giants. Jalen Hurts threw three interceptions and should have had at least two more. The offense abandoned the run early and DeVonta Smith late. And to top it all off there were ridiculous drops from players who should never have been targeted. What a mess! 

Jimmy Kempski, Matt Mullin and Evan Macy are all with Eytan Shander to reflect on a brutal Eagles loss. If you'd rather just listen, you can do so on Spotify, here. And as always, be sure to like and subscribe.


MORE: Final observations: Giants 13, Eagles 7 | Eagles 'if the season ended today' 2022 draft pick tracker | Updated Carson Wentz snap count tracker

