Powerball jackpot lottery drawing delayed after processing error

If you've been waiting to see if your Powerball lottery numbers hit Monday night, you are not alone. With the opportunity to become $1.9 billion richer, people across Pennsylvania, 44 other states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands bought lottery tickets and expected to see whether their numbers matched the winning draw at 10:59 p.m. EST.

However, a clerical error delayed the drawing of the numbers until further notice after an unnamed lottery failed to submit its sales information in time for the drawing.

Powerball requires all lotteries to submit sales and play information; otherwise, it will delay drawings. "Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed," Powerball said in a statement, according to NJ.com. "Powerball has stringent security requirements to protect the integrity of the game and remains committed to holding a drawing that gives all players a fair chance to win. Due to the length of the delay, it is likely we will not know the official results of the drawing until Tuesday morning. Players should hold onto their tickets."

The Powerball jackpot, which has had 40 drawings without a winner hitting all the numbers, is worth a $929.1 million cash payout. This is the largest Powerball jackpot lottery prize in history, surpassing the January 2016 tally, which was set at $1.586 billion. People who purchased tickets are advised to keep checking the Powerball website for updates on the pending drawing. Despite the jackpot swelling to $1.9 billion without being claimed, ten people in Pennsylvania won prizes totaling $3.2 million for the weekend drawing. Two of those lucky tickets were sold at stores in Bucks and Allegheny Counties, each worth $1 million. Saibaba's Aashirwad Forever on West Swamp Rd. in Doylestown, and a GetGo on Hayden Blvd. in Elizabeth, Pa. sold the winning tickets.

The $1 million tickets each matched five white ball numbers drawn to win the prize. In August, a Powerball ticket worth $206.9 million was sold at a Sheetz in Westmoreland County, Pa.

There have been five Powerball winners in 2022. The biggest win arrived in January, when a California player and a Wisconsin player both had winning tickets for a $632.6 million jackpot prize , which they had to split.



