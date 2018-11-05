Pringles brings back its limited-edition Thanksgiving dinner chips

Thanksgiving dinner is coming in a can this year. That is, Thanksgiving dinner flavored Pringles are coming in a can.

The chip company is bringing back the idea from last year, with three of the fan-favorite flavors: turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

Last year, Pringles released eight flavors — turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, and pumpkin — in a TV-dinner style tray. Apparently it was a huge hit.

Even though I will admit to never having tasted the chips this year or last year, I can't even get into how much I hate this. (Please see my Don't Do That list.)

"When we launched Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner last year, it was so exciting to see Pringles fans’ positive reactions celebrating how insanely accurate the flavors were,” said Yuvraj Arora, senior vice president of marketing for Kellogg’s U.S. Snacks division in a statement to USA Today.

I'd like to point out that Yuvraj does not say anyone liked them. There was merely a "positive reaction" to the "accuracy." Just saying.

The limited-edition chips go on sale at 11:59 EST Tuesday online as a set of three mini-cans, priced at $14.99 a box. If you have $14.99 to burn, you can buy these adorable gingerbread men cuff links, or this rooster kitchen timer, or socks with milk and cookies on them for the same price. But again, I am a hater.



