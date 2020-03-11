Drunken Pennsylvania man allegedly tried to kiss state troopers

A Punxsutawney man is facing multiple criminal charges after state police say he allegedly attempted to kiss two troopers while he was intoxicated in a local hospital.

Michael Alan Schaffer, 41, was arrested March 2 after allegedly attempting to enter a local residence to visit a young boy. The woman who opened the door refused to let Schaffer in and called police, according to a criminal complaint obtained by KUTV 2News in Pittsburgh.

As Schaffer drove away in a red SUV, the woman's husband recorded the license plate, authorities said.

State troopers later responded to the residence where the SUV was parked. Schaffer's father opened the door and told police his son was sick in bed, investigators said.

In his room, Schaffer allegedly spoke nonsensically, smelled of alcohol and displayed involuntary body movements. As troopers handcuffed Schaffer and placed him in the patrol car, they spotted blood on his hands and socks.

When police asked Schaffer how he became injured, he allegedly began to shout "methamphetamine" repeatedly.

At a nearby emergency room, Schaffer allegedly shouted "I love you guys" to the troopers several times. He then made multiple attempts to kiss the troopers, police said. He allegedly became unruly when police tried to place him on a bed, struggling with the troopers and kicking one of them in the shoulder.

Schaffer is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and resisting arrest.



The trooper involved in the alleged struggle with Schaffer did not suffer any injuries.