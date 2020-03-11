More News:

March 11, 2020

Drunken Pennsylvania man allegedly tried to kiss state troopers

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Assaults
Pennsylvania State Police car Pennsylvania State Police/Facebook

Michael Alan Schaffer, 41, was charged with aggravated assault and related offenses after an altercation with Pennsylvania State Police troopers in Punxsutawney on March 2. Investigators said Schaffer made multiple attempts to kiss the troopers before a struggle broke out during an attempt to restrain him.

A Punxsutawney man is facing multiple criminal charges after state police say he allegedly attempted to kiss two troopers while he was intoxicated in a local hospital.

Michael Alan Schaffer, 41, was arrested March 2 after allegedly attempting to enter a local residence to visit a young boy. The woman who opened the door refused to let Schaffer in and called police, according to a criminal complaint obtained by KUTV 2News in Pittsburgh.

As Schaffer drove away in a red SUV, the woman's husband recorded the license plate, authorities said. 

State troopers later responded to the residence where the SUV was parked. Schaffer's father opened the door and told police his son was sick in bed, investigators said.

In his room, Schaffer allegedly spoke nonsensically, smelled of alcohol and displayed involuntary body movements. As troopers handcuffed Schaffer and placed him in the patrol car, they spotted blood on his hands and socks.

When police asked Schaffer how he became injured, he allegedly began to shout "methamphetamine" repeatedly.

At a nearby emergency room, Schaffer allegedly shouted "I love you guys" to the troopers several times. He then made multiple attempts to kiss the troopers, police said. He allegedly became unruly when police tried to place him on a bed, struggling with the troopers and kicking one of them in the shoulder. 

Schaffer is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment, driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and resisting arrest.

The trooper involved in the alleged struggle with Schaffer did not suffer any injuries.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Assaults Punxsutawney Crime Pennsylvania State Police Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2019 sacks-allowed tally, with video
031020CarsonWentz

Flights

Flight to New Jersey diverted over complaints about coughing, sneezing passenger
Carroll - United Airlines airplane

Adult Health

Caffeine won't turn you into Hemingway – but it can boost your problem-solving skills
Caffeine won't turn you into Hemingway -- but it can boost problem-solving

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: MLB has a chance to get it right with coronavirus, but probably won't
Phillies-autographs_031020_usat

Festivals

Pearl Jam to headline Jersey Shore festival this September
Pearl Jam

Food & Drink

Fearless Restaurants offering dining deals from the Main Line to the shoreline
Fearless Restaurant Week - Louie Louie

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved