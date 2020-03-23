Bored in quarantine? Take the 'Jeopardy!' test online

If you're one of those viewers that watches "Jeopardy!" and yells the answer before the contestant has a chance to say it, then your quarantine is about to get a little more exciting.

The "Jeopardy!" test, which qualifies contestants for the show, will be available online until late April and can be taken any time that's convenient. The test is typically held only a few times a year at a specific day and time. Now that you're cooped up at home, it's never been a more perfect time to channel your inner Brad Rutter.

If you want to try your hand at the trivia show, all you have to do is create an account to start the test. There are 50 questions in total and potential contestants will have 15 seconds to answer each one. The answers cannot be in a question format, and you will also not be able to review or change your responses. The test takes a total of 15 to 20 minutes.



The test cannot be taken multiple times, as it may disqualify you from landing your spot on the show. (Though, the exact number is unclear.) Those that did take the regular test that was held in January will be allowed to take this test, as well.

Potential contestants still have quite a long road ahead before becoming a contestant. Those who do pass the test are randomly selected out of a pool to audition. Of those who pass the audition, only a select few actually make it to the show.



Even if you don't get on the show, it could still be fun play alongside your friends and family to see how well you guys stack up against each other. (If you're family is competitive, this is either the best idea or the worst idea ... and if it's the latter, I'm sorry.)

You can sign up and start competing on the "Jeopardy!" website here. Practice tests are also available for adults, college students, and teens!

