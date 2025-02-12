More Events:

February 12, 2025

King of Prussia's Regal movie theater to show free livestream of Eagles parade

Fans can forego the cold and crowds by watching the festivities on the big screen. The concession stand and bar will open at 9 a.m.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Movie Theaters
regal eagles parade livestream Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Regal movie theater in King of Prussia is offering a livestream of Friday's Eagles championship parade. Above, fans lined the Benjamin Franklin Parkway during the 2018 parade.

Eagles fans who'd rather not brave the cold and crowds Friday at the Super Bowl parade have another option to join in on the fun: A local movie theater will be showing the festivities on the big screen.

Regal UA King Of Prussia, located at 300 Goddard Blvd. outside the King of Prussia Mall, is offering a free livestream of the Eagles championship parade. Doors open at 9 a.m. and seats will be available on a first come, first served basis. The parade livestream will begin at 11 a.m.

MORE: SEPTA says Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines will be free and are the 'best bets' to get to Eagles parade Friday

The theater's concession stand and bar will also open at 9 a.m. Friday to sell snacks and drinks for fans to enjoy while taking in all the parade action. According to the Regal King of Prussia Instagram page, it has a full-service bar offering a variety of wines and cocktails, plus 12 beers on tap.

Starting from the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia at 11 a.m., the Eagles championship parade will head north on Broad Street, traveling around City Hall and LOVE Park, and up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the art museum. There, team members will address fans during a ceremony set to start at 2 p.m. 

While being at the parade in person promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, sitting in a cushioned Regal theater seat with popcorn and a cocktail doesn't sound so bad either.

Philadelphia Eagles Championship Parade Livestream

Friday, Feb. 14
Doors open at 9 a.m. | Free to attend
Regal UA King Of Prussia
300 Goddard Blvd., King of Prussia

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Movie Theaters Philadelphia Parades Super Bowl King of Prussia Eagles

Videos

Featured

Limited - Tourism Ireland - Festival Dublin

Experience the spirit of St. Patrick: Ireland’s legendary celebration awaits
Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacist Helping Customer

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides

Just In

Must Read

Government

Eagles parade to mimic 2018

Eagles Parade 2025

Sponsored

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides

Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacists

Arts & Culture

Statue of Saquon Barkley's backward hurdle would be 'sculptor's dream'

Saquon Barkley Statue

Men's Health

Valentine's Day is a chance to let love spur a more healthy lifestyle

Relationships Healthy Living

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to explore George Washington's legacy with President's Day events

museum american revolution president's day

Eagles

These Eagles were special. Now they're immortal.

Eagles-Super-Bowl-59-Celebration-NFL-2025.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved