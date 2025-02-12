King of Prussia's Regal movie theater to show free livestream of Eagles parade

Eagles fans who'd rather not brave the cold and crowds Friday at the Super Bowl parade have another option to join in on the fun: A local movie theater will be showing the festivities on the big screen.

Regal UA King Of Prussia, located at 300 Goddard Blvd. outside the King of Prussia Mall, is offering a free livestream of the Eagles championship parade. Doors open at 9 a.m. and seats will be available on a first come, first served basis. The parade livestream will begin at 11 a.m.

The theater's concession stand and bar will also open at 9 a.m. Friday to sell snacks and drinks for fans to enjoy while taking in all the parade action. According to the Regal King of Prussia Instagram page, it has a full-service bar offering a variety of wines and cocktails, plus 12 beers on tap.

Starting from the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia at 11 a.m., the Eagles championship parade will head north on Broad Street, traveling around City Hall and LOVE Park, and up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the art museum. There, team members will address fans during a ceremony set to start at 2 p.m.

While being at the parade in person promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, sitting in a cushioned Regal theater seat with popcorn and a cocktail doesn't sound so bad either.

Friday, Feb. 14



Doors open at 9 a.m. | Free to attend



Regal UA King Of Prussia



300 Goddard Blvd., King of Prussia