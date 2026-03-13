NFL trade rumors: Another report surfaces that Rams are interested in Eagles WR A.J. Brown

On Monday, a report from Dianni Russini of The Athletic indicated that the Rams at one point had discussed trading for Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown, who most certainly is on the trade block.

The report also said the Rams had moved on, once they traded one of their two first-round picks in 2026 to the Chiefs for cornerback Trent McDuffie, then made the All-Pro one of the highest-paid corners in the game.

But maybe the Rams haven't really moved on?

On Friday, with Brown still under contract for the Eagles despite reported trade discussions with the Patriots, Russini reported that the Brown trade talk "isn't dead" and the Rams continue to "monitor" the situation:

Maybe the Rams, who have often shown that they're one of the few NFL teams that don't view draft picks as the Golden Goose , are really still interested, especially with no other team stepping up to make an offer that will satisfy Eagles Executive Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman.

Or maybe it helps the Eagles in their leverage game with the Patriots to have it out there that another team is still alive and kicking in the Brown sweepstakes.

Either way, Roseman would have to seriously think twice about dealing Brown to the Rams, who will enter the 2026 season as either the favorite or right behind the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks to represent the NFC in the next Super Bowl.

Adding Brown to a wide receiver group that already features Davante Adams, last year's NFL touchdown leader (14), and Puka Nacua, last year's NFL receptions leader (129), would only make the Rams an even bigger obstacle for the Eagles to get back to the Super Bowl. That's a combined 8 Pro Bowls and 4 All-Pros, even before adding Brown's 3 Pro Bowls.

The Rams went 12-5 last season, and if not for some special teams miscues in their second matchup against the Seahawks and also their 31-27 NFC Championship loss to the Seahawks, they could've easily been the No. 1 seed and this year's Super Bowl champion. They're clearly loading up for one last run behind quarterback Matthew Stafford, who just won MVP.

And from the "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" school, the Rams are 0-4 against Brown going back to his Titans days. In three of those games, he went over 100 yards. In Week 3 of last season, Brown caught six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in a memorable 33-26 win made possible by Jordan Davis' last-second blocked field goal and touchdown return.

One would think Roseman wouldn't move Brown to an in-conference contender unless the proposal was the haul of a lifetime, an offer he just couldn't refuse.

Russini's report of the Rams' interest has very vague wording. What situation are the Rams monitoring? Everyone knows Brown is on the trade block for the right price.

Have the Rams made an offer? Have they picked up the phone just to chat? Are they in the process of putting a package together? Are they performing semaphore at the top of the San Gabriel Mountains to send covert messages over to Roseman in Philadelphia?

What, exactly, are the Rams doing differently than any other NFL team if they're simply keeping tabs on the situation between Brown and the Eagles?

"We'll see where both parties go from here" is how her report ends.

I suppose we will.

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