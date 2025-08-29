More Events:

August 29, 2025

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show returns Sept. 19–21 with fall edition of the city’s oldest outdoor art fair

Explore new works from more than 140 artists around Center City’s historic green

250608_Rittenhouse_589A5261.jpg Provided Courtesy/Rittenhouse Square Art Festival

Art returns to Philadelphia this fall as the Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show opens Friday through Sunday, Sept. 19–21, 2025. Set against the backdrop of Center City’s Rittenhouse Square, the event runs 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

The fall edition features 145 exhibiting artists and 12 local student artists displaying their work around the park. A full list of participating artists, the mediums they work in, and a map of where each will be set up are available on the Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show website

Visitors can explore paintings, sculpture, photography, mixed media and more along the square’s perimeter. The event continues a tradition of connecting artists with art lovers, offering a space to browse, discover and purchase.

This year’s program also includes a juried student exhibition, highlighting the work of emerging artists.

