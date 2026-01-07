More News:

January 07, 2026

Surveillance footage shows suspect wanted for Roxborough High School vandalism, police say

The man, who has not been identified, is accused of spray-painting swastikas and racial slurs on the building on Sunday morning.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Police released surveillance footage of the suspect wanted for spray-painting racist and antisemitic graffiti on Roxborough High School last weekend. 

Video shows the man approaching the school by walking east on Fountain Street, toward Pechin Street at 5:25 a.m. Sunday, police said. He can be seen wearing a gray hooded jacket, gray pants and a gray and black backpack. His face was covered by an orange scarf. 

The graffiti, which was removed shortly after the incident was reported, included swastikas and a misspelled racial slurs. The case is under investigation by the police and the School District of Philadelphia's Office of School Safety. 

The suspect was last seen heading toward Ridge Avenue, police said. 

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact the Northwest Detective Division by calling (215) 686-3353. Anonymous tips can be left online or by texting 773847. Police advise anyone who encounters the suspect not to approach him and to call 911 immediately. 


Roxborough High Principal Kristin Williams Smalley released a statement Sunday condemning the hate speech. 

"We encourage you to speak with your children and have conversations about the seriousness and potential consequences of these unacceptable behaviors," she said. "We want to reiterate that the School District of Philadelphia and Roxborough High School are diverse communities – a point of pride and celebration. Please keep in mind that the young people around you are watching and listening."

To welcome students back to class Monday, community members used chalk to write inclusive messages on the school's sidewalks.

